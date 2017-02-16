Fuchu bodybuilder, 35, arrested for physical abuse of ex-girlfriend’s twin sons

Police Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man of Fuchu, Tokyo, on suspicion of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend’s 8-year-old twin sons.

According to the police, Shuji Tomohiro allegedly threw the boys of Akishima, Tokyo, then 7 years old, into shrubbery in front of his house on Nov. 16, 2015, and broke one of the boys’ teeth. He admitted during an interrogation before his arrest that he had injured the boy, the police said.

The other boy did not suffer any injuries at the time, but was hospitalized last April 3 due to a subdural hematoma and temporarily fell into critical condition, they said. The police suspect Tomohiro had continuously abused the boys.

Neighbors often saw Tomohiro, who had won an award in a bodybuilding contest, training the twins, who were members of a track and field team, and making them run and do push-ups.

He reportedly told the boys to come to his house, saying they had skipped the team’s practice.

Investigators said that after Tomohiro began dating the twins’ mother around August 2015, the boys’ elementary school teacher found scars and bruises on their bodies a couple of times. When questioned by the teacher, the boys reportedly said they got them while practicing at a gym.

The incident came to light after a relative reported to the police immediately after the boy was taken to hospital unconscious that Tomohiro had been with the boy at a nearby park when he collapsed.

Tomohiro reportedly told his parents that he didn’t see the boy collapse, claiming he finished talking with a friend over the phone and turned around to see the boy lying down.