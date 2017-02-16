Firms offering posture-promoting chairs enjoy boom in workaholic Japan

Firms offering posture-promoting chairs are becoming increasingly popular in Japan as employers seek to address neck, shoulder and back problems experienced by staff working long hours.

In January, major French cheese-maker Bel Japon K.K. introduced new chairs at its office in Tokyo for workers who have to sit at their desks for long hours.

The “ayur chairs” are developed by Tokyo-based Train Co., which also designs and sells fashion items.

The chairs, which have a smaller seat than conventional chairs, are shaped like a saddle, with both sides slightly leaning downward.

The product enables users to straighten their spine and maintain a correct posture as their lower back is pressed into the chair, according to the company.

“Japanese people are used to sitting on the floor,” said Train President Yasuyuki Hasegawa, explaining one reason for coming up with the unique shape.

By collaborating with a furniture manufacturer, the company launched the chairs in 2005. It expects to sell about 10,000 units in the current business year ending March 31, about four times its sales from two years ago, it said.

The chairs are priced from ¥28,080 to ¥69,120. It also sells a posture-correcting cushion that can be placed on a conventional chair.

“At first, I felt the chair was a little tight, but now I feel my backbone is stretching once I got used to it,” said a female company employee at Bel Japon’s marketing division.

Bel Japon President Hiroshi Otaka said he was keen to introduce more therapeutic chairs, saying, “The posture of our workers has clearly improved.”

Office chair shop Workaholic, in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, employs advisers to serve as “chair concierges” to listen to customers’ posture-related concerns.

The firm aims to find solutions by asking people to sit on chairs as if they were doing computer work in the office.

Each customer will take at least one hour to choose a chair, while some visit the store several times on weekends before making a decision, the shop said.

Workaholic has about 50 kinds of office chairs from Japan, the United States and Europe. Of those, chairs that are priced between ¥80,000 and ¥150,000 are selling well, the shop said.

“We like to offer a comfortable environment that makes work so enjoyable that one may become addicted to it,” said a spokesman at Ofix, which operates the shop.

Shingo Noi, a professor at Nippon Sport Science University, said that even elementary school students were suffering from stiff shoulders and back problems because of bad posture.

“Adults who have to sit for a long period of time will see their work efficiency deteriorate if they do not sit with the correct posture,” Noi said.