Tokyo stocks turn lower on yen’s rise

Stocks fell back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, dragged down by the yen’s rise.

The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 90.45 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 19,347.53. On Wednesday, the key market gauge gained 199.00 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished down 2.62 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,551.07, after rising 14.57 points the previous day.

Stocks moved slightly weaker in early trading as the yen rebounded against the dollar.

U.S. equities’ firmness overnight helped limit the Tokyo market’s downside, but the yen’s further strengthening against the dollar pushed down the Tokyo market late in the morning session, with the Nikkei average briefly losing more than 170 points.

The market recouped some of the losses in the afternoon but remained in negative territory for the rest of the day.

Despite U.S. equities’ strength on the back of hopes for economic stimulus measures by U.S. President Donald Trump, “it appears difficult for Tokyo stocks to test their upside amid a lack of fresh incentives,” said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

The dollar’s rapid fall below ¥114 prompted index futures-led selling, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

The dollar’s topside was limited despite brisk U.S. economic indicators released on Wednesday, as some market players were still skeptical about a possible March interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, brokers said.

An official of a major securities firm said that the Fed is likely to find it difficult to tighten its monetary policy ahead of key elections in Europe.

Worries about the financial difficulty of major Japanese electronics and machinery-maker Toshiba also put a psychological damper on the Tokyo market, Tabei added.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,045 to 774 in the TSE’s first section, while 182 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 2.027 billion shares from Wednesday’s 2.104 billion shares.

The stronger yen battered automakers Toyota, Honda and Fuji Heavy.

Toshiba fell for the third consecutive session, losing 3.34 percent, amid growing worries about the course of the company’s management.

Airline ANA met with selling after announcing a plan to hold a news conference later on Thursday over an important management issue, which later turned out to be a change of its president.

Other major losers included mobile phone carriers SoftBank Group and KDDI, telecoms giant NTT, electronics-maker Sony and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing.

By contrast, mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui, insurer Tokio Marine, oil distributor Idemitsu and Toyo Tire & Rubber were buoyant.

Game-maker Nintendo and industrial robot producer Fanuc were also on the plus side.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average sagged 110 points to close at 19,330.