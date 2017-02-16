Dollar sags below ¥114 in Tokyo despite positive news

The dollar sagged below ¥114 in Tokyo trading on Thursday, shrugging off positive news including strong U.S. economic indicators released overnight.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.94-95, down from ¥114.47-51 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0611-0612, up from $1.0573-0574, and at ¥120.92-92, down from ¥121.05-06.

Traders appeared to step up selling to lock in profits after the dollar surged but failed to top ¥115 in overseas trading, following the release of brisk U.S. retail sales, inflation and other data, market sources said.

Remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers signaling their readiness to raise interest rates promptly also seemed to have only a limited impact on the dollar-yen rate, the sources said.

The greenback temporarily fell below ¥113.80, weighed down by losses of Tokyo stock prices.

After European players joined trading in late hours, the dollar temporarily rose above ¥114. But a lack of additional incentives kept it from extending gains, traders said.

“There is little prospect that the U.S. central bank will raise its policy interest rate more frequently than currently anticipated,” said an official at a currency margin trading service provider, referring to the dollar’s top-heaviness.

“Besides, a spreading sense of uncertainty about the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is making it difficult to buy the dollar,” the official pointed out.

Traders are keeping close watch on U.S. economic data, with housing starts in January to be released later on Thursday.