Toshiba won’t sell chip business before end of fiscal year, source says

Toshiba has decided not to sell a stake in its chip business before the current fiscal year ends, a source close to the matter said Wednesday, in a move that makes certain the company will have a negative net worth at the end of the year.

Toshiba, which was listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1949, will be downgraded to the second section if it fails to avoid negative net worth by the end of the fiscal year on March 31.

Toshiba’s decision comes a day after the company estimated a loss of ¥712.5 billion ($6.23 billion) from its U.S. nuclear business in the April-December period and fell into negative net worth of ¥191.2 billion at the end of December.

President Satoshi Tsunakawa said at a news conference Tuesday that his company is looking to bolster its capital by selling a majority or even the entire stake in its chip operation after spinning it off. But he did not specify the timing.

Fears grew among its creditors that if it sells the chip business now the manufacturer may be forced to bargain it away. The 140-year-old conglomerate decided to take its time to try to sell the profitable operation at a higher price.

Toshiba’s chip business is believed to have a value of ¥2 trillion ($17.46 billion).

“It doesn’t have to rush to sell it at a lower price,” a senior official at one of Toshiba’s creditors said.

On Wednesday, Toshiba also decided to ask its creditors to ease conditions for an extension of loans after revealing its huge estimated losses, other sources familiar with the situation said.

The conglomerate held a meeting Wednesday in Tokyo with its creditors, where it explained the reasons for its performance and restructuring plans for its nuclear operations, the sources said.

The company postponed its latest earnings release to March 14 on Tuesday. A new problem in connection with the purchase of a U.S. company forced it to miss Tuesday’s deadline.

Toshiba, which has received loans of around ¥280 billion from a group of creditors, has been facing the risk of being rejected for loans against the backdrop of the huge loss stemming from its U.S. nuclear operations.

At Wednesday’s meeting, three major creditors — Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank — agreed to continue extending loans to Toshiba, but some local banks expressed frustration over the company’s poor corporate governance, the sources said.

The meeting was supposed to end in the morning but was extended into the afternoon.

Toshiba is in a rough spot given the new problem, revealed by a whistleblower claiming a deficiency in internal control at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. over the acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster.

Its auditor has asked Toshiba to investigate the matter and, if true, to assess the impact on its earnings.

Japanese rating agency Rating and Investment Information Inc. said in a release Wednesday, “Attention should be paid to whether such issues will adversely affect Toshiba’s liquidity, including lender banks’ willingness to provide support.”

The rating agency has downgraded its issuer rating by three notches to B.