ANA appoints longtime executive Yuji Hirako as new president from April 1

All Nippon Airways Co. said Thursday it will appoint Yuji Hirako, a corporate executive officer and a director of parent ANA Holdings Inc., as its new president effective April 1.

Hirako, 59, will succeed Osamu Shinobe, who will become vice chairman of the holding company. Shinobe, 64, has been president for about four years.

Hirako, who currently doubles as a corporate executive officer and a director at ANA, has previously worked in group sales and marketing as well as corporate planning. He is expected to introduce measures for the airline to earn more from its international routes, which have future growth potential.

ANA overtook Japan Airlines Co. in terms of international flight passenger numbers under Shinobe’s leadership.

Hirako, who graduated from the University of Tokyo, joined the predecessor of ANA Holdings in 1981. He has served as a corporate executive officer and a director since June 2015.

The announcement came a day after ANA opened a new route connecting Narita International Airport and Mexico City on Wednesday, becoming the first Japanese carrier to launch regular flights linking Japan and Mexico.

ANA will offer one round-trip flight per day on the route, using Boeing Co.’s 787 jet with room for 169 passengers.

The airline will target businesses. Some 1,000 domestic companies, mostly involved in auto manufacturing, operate in Mexico, which U.S. President Donald Trump blames for stealing jobs from the U.S.

“So far we see no changes, including in flight reservations trends” from the new U.S. administration’s policies, Shinobe told reporters at Narita airport. “We are not sensing anything special.”