Kim Jong Nam doomed by paranoia, by South Korea news report, or because he was China’s alternate?

Intelligence officials believe North Korean agents assassinated leader Kim Jong Un’s exiled half brother, but if the whodunit seems settled, a very big question still looms: Why now?

Kim Jong Nam, reportedly killed by two female agents in a cloak-and-dagger operation in a Malaysian airport, had long been an embarrassment to North Korea’s government — humiliated during a failed attempt to sneak into Japan to visit Disneyland and outspoken in opposing the rise to power of his brother, who had his uncle executed after taking over.

But the overweight gambler and fading playboy had kept his head down in recent years from his base in Macau. Kim Jong Nam was seen by many outsiders as only a minor distraction for North Korea’s leaders, and certainly not an existential threat worth the risk of a potentially embarrassing assassination caper on foreign soil.

The spotty South Korean intelligence community ascribed the North’s motivation in killing Kim Jong Nam, without any elaboration, simply to Kim Jong Un’s “paranoia.” There is a more intriguing possibility floating around Seoul, however: The tipping point in North Korea’s bloody calculations may have been a largely ignored South Korean news story from last week.

A national daily, the Kyunghyang Shinmun, reported that Kim Jong Nam tried to defect to South Korea several years ago and had served, in the 2000s, as a middleman between disgraced current South Korean President Park Geun-hye and officials in North Korea.

Kim Jong Un may have clenched his teeth and carried on when he heard reports of his half brother’s exploits in Macau casinos, and even when Kim Jong Nam, often photographed in an expensive, untucked, button-down shirt and newsboy cap, questioned in 2010 the need for a third generation of the Kim family to rule in Pyongyang.

But public reports in rival South Korea of alleged close dealings between a direct relative of North Korea’s ruling dynasty and high officials in Seoul — and possible attempts to defect to the South — could have represented a serious challenge to a leader who portrays his family as the only legitimate power on the Korean Peninsula.

If a person with the blood of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung flowing in his veins was considering defecting to prosperous, democratic South Korea, what message did that send to North Korea’s elite, or to the millions of poor and dissatisfied?

South Korea’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service, which has a spotty record in reading the goings-on in North Korea and often tries to paint the leadership as unbalanced, denied any defection attempt by Kim Jong Nam.

But Cheong Seong-chang, an analyst at South Korea’s Sejong Institute, raised the possibility that the assassination was linked to the newspaper report, which cites interviews with anonymous officials from the Europe-Korea Foundation, where Park served as a board member for a decade before stepping down ahead of the presidential election in late 2012, and computer files and emails that showed exchanges between Kim Jong Nam and the foundation’s officials.

The newspaper reported that Kim Jong Nam, who was then living in Beijing, delivered a letter that Park wrote to Kim Jong Il, North Korea’s second leader and Kim Jong Un’s father, in 2005. The letter, according to the newspaper, showed Park requesting help on cultural exchange programs pushed by the foundation.

Jeong Joon-hee, the spokesman of South Korea’s Unification Ministry, previously said the government doesn’t believe such a letter from Park, who has been impeached over a corruption scandal, was delivered to North Korea.

The newspaper also cited anonymous sources to report that Kim Jong Nam explored the possibility of defecting to South Korea, and also to the United States and Europe, in 2012 before giving up. The sources said Kim’s talks with South Korea and the United States eventually fell through because of his excessive demands.

While the South Korean news report is a fascinating potential explanation for Kim Jong Nam’s death, there are other possibilities — including that Monday’s killing was the culmination of years of effort by North Korea.

Seoul’s spy service told lawmakers Wednesday that North Korea had for five years tried to kill Kim Jong Nam, who had kept a low profile since his uncle and former protector, the North’s former No. 2, Jang Song Thaek, was executed by Kim Jong Un in 2013.

The NIS, according to lawmakers, cited a “genuine” attempt by North Korea to kill Kim Jong Nam in 2012, but didn’t elaborate. The lawmakers said the NIS told them Kim Jong Nam sent a letter to Kim Jong Un in April 2012, after the assassination attempt, begging for the lives of himself and his family. The letter said, “I hope you cancel the order for the punishment of me and my family. We have nowhere to go, nowhere to hide, and we know that the only way to escape is committing suicide.”

Kim Jong Nam’s links with China may have also played a role.

Beijing had long protected Kim Jong Nam, according to South Korea’s intelligence service. China may have been interested in propping up Kim Jong Nam as a future North Korean leader should the current government in Pyongyang collapse.

Kim Jong Un would not have been pleased by knowledge that his brother was being used by Beijing as a pawn and potential replacement.

The eldest son of Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Nam was hidden from public view for years because his father and actress mother were not legally married. He was not shown to his grandfather, North Korea’s founding president, Kim Il Sung, until he was 5 years old.

Kim Jong Nam spent nine years at an international school in Geneva.

When he returned to Pyongyang, he joined the government. His father became leader in 1994 and Kim Jong Nam was expected by some eventually to succeed him — until the Disneyland incident.

In May 2001, Kim Jong Nam was nabbed at Narita airport and held for using a false Dominican Republic passport. He was accompanied by his wife, another woman believed to be a nanny, and a 4-year-old boy, his son, according to media reports.

He said the family wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland. All four were deported and went back to North Korea via Beijing.

His father was embarrassed and after that, Kim Jong Nam’s star was on the wane.

Kim Jong Nam’s mother, Song Hye Rim, ended up living in Moscow, away from him, and died there after struggling with depression for years. Kim said he often visited the mother’s grave in Moscow.

After the Disneyland incident, much of the rest of Kim Jong Nam’s life was spent overseas, first in China and then in Macau.

South Korea’s intelligence service said he had wives and children both in Beijing and Macau, according to lawmakers.

“Because I was educated in the West, I was able to enjoy freedom from early age and I still love being free,” he said in notes to a Japanese journalist, Yoji Gomi, who wrote a book on Kim Jong Nam in 2012. “The reason I visit Macau so often is because it’s the most free and liberal place near China, where my family lives.

South Korean lawmakers said the spy agency told them that young, unpredictable Kim Jong Un had issued a “standing order” for his half-brother’s assassination after he took power, and that there had been a failed attempt in 2012.

“Kim Jong Un said: ‘I just hate him. So get rid of him,'” Kim Byung-kee, one of the lawmakers, cited the spy agency as saying about the standing order.

Some analysts have said Jong Un believed his brother could be used in any overthrow of his regime.

After that, Kim Jong Nam did not stay long in any place, and traveled frequently between various cities in Southeast Asia and China.

Kim Jong Nam had not kept his disdain for his brother a secret.

“I’m his half brother, but I’ve never met him so I don’t know,” he said in another note to Gomi.

“I’m concerned how Jong Un, who merely resembles my grandfather, will be able to satisfy the needs of North Koreans. Kim Jong Un is still just a nominal figure and the members of the power elite will be the ones in actual power. The dynastic succession is a joke to the outside world.”

He added: “The Kim Jong Un regime will not last long. Without reforms, North Korea will collapse, and when such changes take place, the regime will collapse.”

Numerous North Korean officials have been purged or killed since Kim Jong Un came to power. Those include his uncle, Jang Song Thaek, who was considered the country’s second most-powerful person and was believed to have been close to Kim Jong Nam, who he had helped raise.

“I was raised getting special love from the aunt and uncle and I am not denying that they are even now taking special care of me,” Kim Jong Nam said in a note written to Gomi before his uncle was killed.

Despite his mother’s exile, some foreign experts believed that Kim Jong Nam would end up inheriting power because of a traditional Korean value system that favors the eldest son as heir.

Unlike his mother, Kim Jong Nam eventually won the affection of his grandfather, who died in 1994, according to South Korean media.

Kim Jong Nam’s two younger brothers share a mother: Kim Jong Il’s Japan-born mistress, the dancer Ko Yong Hui.

Ko’s links to Japan, which colonized the Korean Peninsula in the early part of the 20th century, led some to believe that Kim Jong Nam would outpace his siblings in the succession race. Ko immigrated to North Korea in the 1960s from Japan, where she had lived among the ethnic Korean minority. She died in Paris in 2004.

The other brother, Kim Jong Chol, was once viewed by some outsiders as a potential candidate for leader. But a former sushi chef of Kim Jong Il said the late leader derided the middle son, known as a huge fan of rock guitarist Eric Clapton, as “girlish.”

The brothers also had at least two known sisters. Kim Yo Jong is a full sibling to Kim Jong Un and is a top propaganda official in North Korea.

Another sister, Kim Sol Song, was born from Kim Jong Il’s relationship with another woman, Kim Yong Sok. There has been little information about Kim Sol Song, but unconfirmed rumors in the South say she is being detained.

Kim Kyong Hui, Kim Jong Il’s younger sister, was reportedly behind the expulsion of Kim Jong Nam’s mother to the then-Soviet Union in the 1970s. Kim Kyong Hui and her husband, Jang Song Thaek, then acted as Kim Jong Nam’s caretaker.

But Kim Jong Nam gradually lost favor with his father. He reportedly spent too much money at a Pyongyang hotel and made wild shopping excursions to China. When he was detained in Tokyo for trying to enter the country with a fake Dominican passport, he sported a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch and carried wads of cash.

Kim Kyong Hui and Jang were believed to have been important in grooming Kim Jong Un for leadership, and after he succeeded his father, they initially enjoyed great power. Jang was seen as the country’s No. 2 until he was stripped of all posts and executed in a sudden purge for alleged treason in 2013. Kim Kyong Hui, who was reportedly seriously ill, disappeared from the public eye.