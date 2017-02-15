Letting fish stocks recover could vastly increase fishing profits, World Bank says

Global profits from fishing could grow by tens of billions of dollars if depleted fish stocks were allowed to recover, bolstering the livelihoods of millions of people and feeding the world’s growing population, a study by the World Bank said Tuesday.

Overfishing costs more than $80 billion a year in lost revenues because dwindling supplies require extra effort to find increasingly scarce fish, according to the study.

Millions of people depend on fish to survive, and fish will be vital to feed the world population, which is predicted to reach 9.7 billion people by 2050, the United Nations has said.

Due to over-exploitation, however, trawlers must sail farther and longer to catch fish, leading to higher costs and lower profits, the World Bank said in the study, “Sunken Billions Revisited.”

If the supply of fish rose to its optimal level of 600 million tons, profits of the world’s fisheries could jump from $3 billion a year to an estimated $86 billion, according to the study.

“Giving the oceans a break pays off,” said Laura Tuck, the World Bank’s vice president for sustainable development.

It would take five years to reach that healthy level if all fishing were brought to a halt and 30 years if fishing were reduced by 5 percent a year, the study said.

Some 30 percent of fish stocks were overfished in 2013, up from 10 percent in 1974, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization has said.

Replenishing global stocks means more fish could be caught with less effort, leading to increases in the average weight and price of a catch, said Charlotte De Fontaubert, a co-author of the study by the Washington-based World Bank, which conducts research and makes loans in developing countries.

“Once the fisheries have recovered, it is going to cost much less to go out and fish. They are going to catch much more and much higher quality,” she said.

De Fontaubert said the urgency of reducing fishing is heightened by a ballooning demand for sea products, driven by population growth, economic development and global warming, which scientists say is a threat to underwater life.