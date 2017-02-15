Democrats demand probe into how much Trump knew of Flynn’s Russia ties as Republicans push back

The resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn elicited a simple but persistent question Tuesday from congressional Democrats: What did President Donald Trump know and when did he know it?

But many Republicans brushed past this echo of Watergate and another Republican president, Richard Nixon, to maintain that no special investigation was warranted and the existing Republican-led committees will handle the probe, mostly in private.

After Flynn stepped down late Monday following reports he misled Vice President Mike Pence about contacts with a Russian diplomat, Democrats demanded the formation of an independent, bipartisan panel to examine possible links between the Trump administration and Russia, including when the president learned Flynn had discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat.

This latest push builds on an earlier call by Democrats for an independent inquiry into Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 election to help Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“The American people deserve to know the full extent of Russia’s financial, personal and political grip on President Trump and what that means for our national security,” House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

At issue is whether Flynn broke diplomatic protocol and potentially the law by discussing U.S. sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, before Trump’s inauguration. The sanctions were imposed in December by former President Barack Obama after U.S. intelligence reported that Russia had interfered in the presidential election.

“Who knew about this and when? Did the president know and when did he know it? Did others at Trump transition team authorize conversations about sanctions?” asked Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the No. 2 House Democrat. “After the White House was informed, who made the decision to allow Flynn to continue to serve despite the fact he misled the administration?”

Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said the Trump administration ought to want a “public airing” of Flynn’s actions and the Russian government’s attempts to influence the American political system.

“The questions are so numerous and it’s really hard to get past them and begin to look infrastructure or tax reform or even confirming a Supreme Court nominee,” McCaskill said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Flynn made the right decision to step down. But Ryan sidestepped questions about whether an inquiry is warranted.

“I’m not going to prejudge any of the circumstances surrounding this until we have all of the information,” the Wisconsin Republican said.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, the Republican chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said “the situation has taken care of itself” when asked by reporters if his panel would investigate Flynn’s actions.

“Sounds like he did the right thing, he didn’t want to be a distraction,” Chaffetz said of Flynn. “And it was getting to be a distraction.”

Senate Intelligence committee chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., said his panel plans “to continue to do aggressive oversight on the committee privately. We don’t do that in public.”

But Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, the Republican chairman of Foreign Relations Committee, said Congress needs to do “whatever it takes” to resolve questions about “Russia’s relationship” to the 2016 presidential election.

“This is going to go on forever if we don’t address it,” Corker said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he wants to know if Flynn initiated the conversations with Kislyak or if he was directed to make contact with the ambassador. He said Republicans would be “pretty upset” if after being elected former President Barack Obama had reached out to Iran or Iraq to change Bush administration policies.

“The one-president-at-a-time policy I think has served the country well,” Graham said. “The idea that (Flynn) did this on his own without any direction is a good question to ask.”

Republican Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Flynn’s resignation “is a troubling indication of the dysfunction of the current national security apparatus.”

“Gen. Flynn’s resignation also raises further questions about the Trump administration’s intentions toward Vladimir Putin’s Russia, including statements by the president suggesting moral equivalence between the United States and Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine, annexation of Crimea, threats to our NATO allies, and attempted interference in American elections,” McCain said in a statement.

Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said revelations about Flynn’s interactions with Russia “raise grave questions about who in the White House knew about Flynn’s vulnerability to blackmail and exploitation by the Russian government, and when they knew about it.”

Smith called for a “full investigation that covers any and all connections to these events that could undermine the national security of the United States.”

Barely three weeks after Trump stepped into the Oval Office, the resignation of Flynn over his dealings with Russia’s government buffeted a presidency already rocked by leaks, infighting and scandal.

The White House said late Monday that Trump had accepted Flynn’s resignation amid allegations the retired three star general discussed U.S. sanctions strategy with Russia’s ambassador Sergey Kislyak before taking office.

In his resignation letter, Flynn — who once headed U.S. military intelligence — admitted to “inadvertently” misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the substance of the call.

Flynn’s unprecedented early departure poured fuel on demands for an full independent investigation into alleged collusion between Trump’s inner circle and the Kremlin.

“This. Is. Not. Normal.” said Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, insisting “Trump owes Americans a full account” of his administration’s dealings with Moscow before and after the 2016 election.

The CIA, FBI and other intelligence agencies have already investigated Moscow’s influence over the 2016 vote, concluding the Kremlin tried to sway the vote in Trump’s favor.

Various committees in the Republican-controlled Congress are already looking into Russia’s election-related hacking and the Trump campaign’s links to Moscow.

But Democrats are now demanding a fuller investigation, which could bring with it the power to call Flynn and members of Trump’s inner circle to testify.

Republicans seemed at odds over how to proceed, with key members of the House of Representatives appearing to rule out further investigation.

Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz — who spearheaded investigations into Trump’s presidential rival Hillary Clinton — said any problem associated with Flynn was “taking care of itself.”

In the House — which has the sole power to impeach the president — Speaker Ryan praised Trump’s handling of the issue but refused to comment on further steps.

But Roy Blunt, a Republican senator on the powerful Intelligence Committee, told a local radio station that his panel should investigate Flynn’s behavior “exhaustively so that at the end of this process, nobody wonders whether there was a stone left unturned.”

Flynn’s resignation came after details of his telephone calls to the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, were made public — increasing pressure on Trump to take action.

But several U.S. media outlets reported Monday that top Trump advisers were warned about Flynn’s contacts with the Russians early this year, reopening questions about who knew about the calls and why Trump did not move earlier to replace Flynn.

The Justice Department had warned the White House that Flynn had misled senior administration officials about the contents of his talks with Kislyak, and that it could make him vulnerable to Russian blackmail, U.S. media reported.

The message was delivered in the last days of Barack Obama’s administration by then-acting attorney general Sally Yates — who Trump sacked after she instructed government lawyers not to defend the new president’s controversial travel ban.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer, when asked whether the president authorized or knew about Flynn’s discussions about sanctions, said: “No, absolutely not. No way.”

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Flynn’s resignation was “not our business.”

“This is the internal business of the Americans, it is the internal business of President Trump’s administration,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow.

Until quitting, Flynn had been instrumental in Trump’s inner circle.

He was an early supporter of Trump’s improbable bid for the presidency and had encouraged tougher policies on Iran and a softer policy on Russia.

That was a sharp break from the Obama administration, which introduced sanctions over Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, and what U.S. intelligence says were its attempts to sway last year’s election in Trump’s favor.

Washington and Moscow had also clashed over alleged war crimes in Syria, where Russia is accused of aiding the bombing of hospitals and other civilian targets. Despite this, Flynn had argued for rapprochement.

Flynn’s resignation came just days before Trump’s first official talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussions in which the president’s national security adviser would normally have a key role.

After Flynn quit, the White House said Trump had named retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, a decorated Vietnam war veteran who was serving as a director on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to be interim national security adviser.