Cat lost in Austria turns up in the Netherlands

Six months after her cat ran away, a woman in the Netherlands is looking forward to a reunion — in an Austrian village 950 kilometers (600 miles) away.

Austrian state broadcaster ORF reports that Pepper recently turned up in Aschbach-Markt, west of Vienna.

She looked to be just another stray to the person who brought her to a local veterinarian. But an examination revealed that the well-traveled feline had been microchipped, which along with photos allowed veterinarian Katharina Zoechling to trace the owner.

ORF said Tuesday that the unnamed owner is planning a trip to the Austrian village to claim Pepper. And while how the cat got there may never be known, one guess is she hitchhiked — on the back of a truck.