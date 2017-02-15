Foreign visitors up 24% in January; metro bus displays to get overhaul

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in January hit 2.3 million, up 24 percent from the same period last year, the tourism ministry said Wednesday, thanks to a boost in travelers from China and Taiwan during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Ranked at the top were Chinese with 630,600 travelers, followed by South Korea at 625,400, and Taiwan at 350,800, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

For the three countries, it represented an increase of 32.7 percent, 21.5 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.

Foreign travelers to Japan rose to 24.03 million last year, surpassing the 20 million mark for the first time and setting an annual record for the fifth straight year.

The boom in tourism is prompting national and local governments to boost efforts to ensure Japan is more tourism-friendly to visitors from overseas.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to introduce alphanumeric displays for its bus routes as early as 2018, sources said Tuesday.

The measure is aimed at attracting foreign users by making bus displays more accessible ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The metropolitan government also plans to call on other bus operators to follow suit.

Tokyo’s transportation bureau currently operates 129 bus routes, designated by a combination of numbers and kanji characters representing terminals.

In the proposed new system, riders would be able to read routes alphanumerically, according to the sources.

For example, the route connecting the west exit of Shinjuku Station and Shindaita Station of Keio Corp.’s Inokashira Line will be shown as “SJ91,” with SJ short for Shinjuku, the sources said.

The current kanji route displays, familiar to passengers and bus drivers, will still be shown along with the new alphanumeric displays, the sources said.

The Tokyo government has so far found it difficult to introduce the new system at its 1,500 bus stops due to the frequency of operations, the sources said.

The average daily number of users of city-operated buses has declined since peaking at some 1.3 million in fiscal 1972, due to the widespread adoption of the five-day week and the launch of new train lines.

The number has been below 600,000 in recent years.