Drugmakers riled amid calls for yearly review of drug costs

The pharmaceutical industry is protesting a health ministry plan to review government-set drug prices annually, saying the move will stifle the development of new drugs.

A high-priced cancer medication led the ministry to call for annual reviews after slashing the drug’s price by 50 percent last year.

In November, a government panel decided to reduce the price of the drug, sold as Opdivo, amid fears that its widespread use could drain state coffers.

The drug, marketed by Osaka-based Ono Pharmaceutical Co. since September 2014, activates the immune system to fight cancer, unlike conventional drugs that attack cancer cells. Highly effective for some patients, it has been described as a “miracle drug.”

After approval in December 2015, Opdivo started to be used for the treatment of lung cancer, at a cost of ¥35 million per patient annually. With an estimated 130,000 patients nationwide, the high price has drawn strong public attention.

The change was expected to lead to cuts in national medical expenses of ¥75 billion or more in fiscal 2017, according to the health ministry. Patient burdens are not affected, as individual costs are capped based on income levels under the nation’s universal health care system.

One estimate said that about 50,000 lung cancer sufferers might use Opdivo, with total annual costs of some ¥1.75 trillion.

The price of Opdivo was set so high because the drug was initially authorized for the treatment of a rare type of skin cancer. Medicines used for a small number of patients are often priced high so that makers can earn profits.

In principle, government-set drug prices are reviewed biennially to reflect market trends. So the panel’s price cut in November — ahead of the scheduled review in fiscal 2018 — was seen as unprecedented. The ministry now hopes to review prices annually to address rises in government health care costs more flexibly.

The ministry made the decision on Opdivo due in part to the absence of a mechanism to lower prices in line with the increased application of drugs initially authorized for the treatment of rare diseases.

But the move has provoked strong protests from drugmakers.

While only one out of some 30,000 programs to develop new drugs is said to prove successful, research and development expenses in the pharmaceutical industry have jumped 50 percent over the past decade to ¥1.45 trillion.

Steep cuts in government-set drug prices would “make it difficult to reinvest in the development of more new drugs,” said Yoshihiko Hatanaka, president of the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association.

Following an industry request, the ministry decided in late 2016 to narrow the planned list of drugs for annual price reviews.

With details of the list due to be worked out in 2017, the government and the industry are expected to continue their back-and-forth.

In fiscal 2015, health care costs shouldered by the government totaled ¥41 trillion, according to preliminary data. With medications estimated to account for some 20 percent of the total, increased use of Opdivo would significantly impact the financial foundation of the health care system and corporate health insurance associations.

As Opdivo is considered effective for some 20 percent of patients, money will be wasted if the drug is used without careful examination of its effects in advance, a medical expert said.

The ministry is stepping up work to map out guidelines for the use of Opdivo.