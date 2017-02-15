Abe unlikely to call election before Trump visit

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is unlikely to call a snap election until after U.S. President Donald Trump visits Japan possibly later this year, people familiar with the situation said.

At their first summit held in Washington on Friday, Abe extended an invitation to Trump for an official visit to Japan, which the president accepted.

Due to tight diplomatic and Diet schedules, the House of Representatives won’t hold elections before autumn, people within Abe’s ruling coalition speculate.

Tokyo and Washington will initially focus on arranging a visit to Japan by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence after Abe and Trump agreed to begin bilateral economic dialogue led by Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and Pence.

The vice president may come to Japan in April or after the Diet approves the government’s budget for fiscal 2017, which starts April 1, sources said.

Abe and Trump are expected to continue talks on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Italy in late May and a Group of 20 summit in Germany in early July.

In late September, Abe is considering a visit to New York to deliver a speech at a U.S. General Assembly session.

Some government officials think Trump may visit Japan in early November to coincide with his attendance at a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Vietnam.

“There will probably be no Lower House election before the U.S. president comes to Japan,” Hakubun Shimomura, executive acting secretary-general of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, said Sunday, referring to Trump’s possible Japan visit in autumn.

Shimomura suggested that Abe is unlikely to want to take any political risk ahead of a Trump state visit — an important diplomatic event that would show the close Japan-U.S. alliance to the world.

Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, hopes to avoid a Lower House election some three months before and after the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly race in July, informed sources said.

The current Lower House term expires in December 2018. Abe’s term as LDP president will end three months earlier at the end of September next year.

“If Abe calls a Lower House election early next year and wins it, the door will be opened for him to secure a third term as LDP president,” a senior party official said.

Still, LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai told reporters on Monday that “Trump’s Japan visit has nothing to do with a Lower House election,” claiming that a diplomatic event will not affect Abe’s decision.