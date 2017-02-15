Japan in rush to bolster missile defenses in face of North Korea threat

The government will accelerate work to strengthen its ability to intercept missiles, in view of progress in North Korea’s development of ballistic missiles whose launches cannot be detected easily, informed sources said Tuesday.

Specifically, a Defense Ministry panel headed by Kenji Wakamiya, a state minister, is slated to study the performance and costs of the United States’ cutting-edge Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system and Aegis Ashore, a land-based component of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense system, the sources said.

The government aims to draw up specific measures to be included in the next medium-term defense program for fiscal 2019-2023.

North Korea is “improving its nuclear and missile capabilities at considerably high speed,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a House of Representative Budget Committee meeting on Tuesday.

“We should work day-to-day to keep up with the pace,” Abe stressed.

At a press conference on the same day, Defense Minister Tomomi Inada pointed to the possibility that solid fuel was used for a North Korean ballistic missile launched on Sunday.

Missiles with solid fuel can be launched more quickly than those with liquid fuel, making it harder for other countries to respond promptly.

Pyongyang has also been testing hard-to-detect missile firing using a mobile launch pad and a submarine.