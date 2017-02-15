Two dead, one injured in apparent murder-suicide at Ibaraki waste collection firm

A man died and another was seriously wounded after they were shot by a fellow employee at a waste collection company in Ibaraki Prefecture on Wednesday morning, police said. The suspected attacker apparently committed suicide a short time later.

Local police received an emergency call around 7:40 a.m. reporting two male employees at the company in Kamisu had been shot by another employee.

Toshikazu Tamura, 49, died about an hour later while the other employee, a 28-year-old whose name has not been released, was seriously wounded.

The suspect fled the scene, but was found dead with a gunshot would to the head around 9 a.m. inside a vehicle at a parking lot about 4 kilometers from the company.

The police said the man, identified as Yoshihiro Tomita, 65, is believed to have committed suicide, adding they found a handgun near the driver’s seat.

The waste collection company is located 6 km from the government offices of the city of Kamisu in an area where numerous factories and warehouses are located.