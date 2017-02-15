Suspect in missing Japanese woman’s slaying in France appears before Chile court

A Chilean man suspected of involvement in the disappearance of a 21-year-old Japanese student in France appeared before Chile’s Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The court earlier this month ordered Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 26, to appear to receive an explanation regarding France’s request for Chile to detain and extradite him, as well as a two-month travel ban imposed on him by the court. He is not expected to be detained immediately, according to the court.

Zepeda is believed to be a former boyfriend of Narumi Kurosaki, who went missing after dining with Zepeda on the night of Dec. 4 and returning to her dormitory with him in Besancon, eastern France.

French authorities have put the Chilean man on the international wanted list on suspicion of murdering Kurosaki and requested the South American country to detain him.

The justice of the court rejected the request on Feb. 3, citing a lack of evidence to allow him to be placed in custody, but instead banned him from leaving the country for two months.

The French authorities are expected to file another request to detain and extradite Zepeda, while the top court said it had not received a formal request from the French side as of Monday.

The body of Kurosaki, a junior at the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture, has not been discovered.