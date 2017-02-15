In court, Chilean denies killing Japanese student in France

A Chilean accused of killing a 21-year-old Japanese woman in France told Chile’s Supreme Court on Tuesday that he is innocent, his lawyer said.

Nicolas Zepeda Contreras appeared in court accompanied by his lawyer, responding to a summons issued after France asked to have him extradited over the disappearance and presumed murder of student Narumi Kurosaki, his ex-girlfriend, in December.

“We are going to defend ourselves, obviously. We deny the charges,” said Zepeda’s lawyer, Pelayo Vial, as they arrived at the court. Minutes later, Zepeda left the court without speaking to reporters.

French investigators say the 26-year-old teaching assistant is the main suspect in the disappearance of Kurosaki, who had been studying French since September.

In a statement submitted in late December, Zepeda admitted to seeing Kurosaki at a university dormitory in Besancon, eastern France, where she was studying, sources said. He said he left her room after promising to meet again the next day and left the building through an emergency exit, adding that he had no contact with her after that.

Witnesses say Kurosaki, a junior at the University of Tsukuba, went missing after dining and returning to her dormitory with Zepeda on the night of Dec. 4.

While her body has not been found, French authorities say that Zepeda was in Besancon the day she disappeared and that they have enough evidence to believe she was murdered.

They suspect Zepeda murdered her and then fled home to Chile. They placed him on an international wanted list and requested Chile to detain him after confirming he had returned to his homeland.

Chile’s Supreme Court this month rejected France’s request to have Zepeda arrested pending extradition proceedings. It ruled that France had not provided enough evidence to justify his arrest and barred him from leaving the country.

Vial denied his client is on the run. “We have appeared here voluntarily, just as we did when Nicolas first learned of the French state’s request,” he said outside the court.

He added that his client would fight any attempt to extradite him.

Zepeda and Kurosaki reportedly became acquainted in Japan and began dating in February 2015, but they separated in October last year after Zepeda went back to Chile and Kurosaki went to study in France.