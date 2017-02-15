Tokyo stocks rebound on yen’s fall, brisk U.S. equities

Stocks staged a sharp rebound on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, boosted by the yen’s drop and strengthening U.S. equities overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 199.00 points, or 1.03 percent, to end at 19,437.98. On Tuesday, the key market gauge lost 220.17 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 14.57 points, or 0.95 percent, at 1,553.69, after falling 15.08 points the previous day.

A wide range of issues attracted hefty purchases from the beginning of Wednesday’s trading as the yen weakened against the dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen took a positive stance toward interest rate hikes during congressional testimony on Tuesday.

The Tokyo market was also supported by the Dow Jones industrial average’s record-breaking advance on Tuesday, brokers said.

Growing expectations of an early rate hike by the Fed, along with brisk corporate earnings in Japan, helped lift financial issues, pushing up the Nikkei average more than 250 points late in the morning session.

Although the Nikkei average failed to retake 19,500 amid a lack of fresh incentives, the market maintained its strength for the rest of the day.

“Tokyo stocks drew buybacks as Flynn’s resignation did not weigh heavily on the U.S. market,” Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at K Asset Co., said, referring to news that Michael Flynn quit as national security adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday over a Russia-linked scandal.

“In addition, expectations of a March rate hike were revived in the market after Yellen’s testimony,” Hirano said. A rate increase is often a negative factor for stock markets, but such moves also attest to the U.S. economy’s strength, he explained.

An official of a major securities firm said that the possibility of a March rate hike increased following unexpectedly “hawkish” remarks by Yellen. During the testimony, she said that “waiting too long to remove accommodation would be unwise.”

Hirano said U.S. economic indicators will be closely watched for clues to forecasting the timing of rate hikes by the Fed.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,385 to 500 in the TSE’s first section, while 116 issues were unchanged.

Volume totaled 2.10 billion shares, almost unchanged from Tuesday.

Export-oriented names, such as automaker Toyota, technology firm Hitachi, industrial robot maker Fanuc and electronic parts producer Murata Manufacturing, gained ground thanks to the yen’s drop.

Financial issues, including mega-bank group Mitsubishi UFJ, insurer Dai-ichi Life and brokerage firm Nomura, were also buoyant.

Advertising agency Dentsu surged after releasing brisk earnings estimates for the current fiscal year through December and a plan to buy back its own shares.

Toyo Tire & Rubber closed up 10.74 percent after announcing a stronger-than-expected operating profit estimate for the year through December.

By contrast, Toshiba tumbled 8.75 percent a day after projecting substantially deteriorated earnings due to a massive loss in its U.S. nuclear business.

Also on the minus side were game maker Nintendo, online shopping mall operator Rakuten and mobile game site operator DeNA.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average rose 160 points to finish at 19,440.