Dollar climbs to ¥114.50 in Tokyo on Yellen remarks

The dollar climbed to levels around ¥114.50 in Tokyo trading Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen suggested overnight that the central bank is open to an interest rate hike as early as next month.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.47-51, up from ¥113.55-59 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0573-0574, down from $1.0607-0607, and at ¥121.05-06, up from ¥120.44-44.

In her semiannual testimony before Congress, Yellen said the economic situation is expected to “warrant further gradual increases in the federal funds rate” and did not deny the possibility of the Fed raising the policy rate target at the next meeting of its policymaking Federal Open Market Committee on March 14-15.

Following the testimony, the greenback shot up from levels below ¥113.50 to around ¥114.50 in New York trading.

In Tokyo, the U.S. currency moved aimlessly above the ¥114 line, with its topside limited around ¥114.50.

Yellen’s testimony was “unexpectedly hawkish, but not enough to encourage further dollar purchases,” a Japanese bank official said.

An official at a currency margin trading service provider said Yellen’s remarks “did not necessarily increase the possibility of an interest rate hike in March.”

Traders were awaiting a series of U.S. economic indicators set to be released later Wednesday, including data on retail sales and consumer prices for January.

“The dollar could top ¥115 if hopes for a March rate hike further strengthen” due to strong data readings, said an official at another currency margin trading service company.