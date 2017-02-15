Toyota’s global sales of hybrids top 10 million

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday worldwide sales of its hybrid vehicles totaled 10,048,500 units as of the end of January, surpassing the 10-million-unit mark 20 years since the launch of its first such environmentally friendly vehicle.

The Japanese automaker is aiming at achieving cumulative sales of 15 million gasoline-electric hybrids by 2020.

Toyota launched its first hybrid model, the Coaster Hybrid EV microbus, in August 1997. In December of the same year it started selling the Prius, the world’s first mass-produced hybrid vehicle.

In 2000 it began global sales of the Prius. Currently, the car is sold in more than 90 countries and regions, with most sales in the North American market.

As of the end of January, the automaker sold 34 hybrid models, including one plug-in type and the Aqua subcompact car. Prius sales totaled 3,984,600 units, or nearly 40 percent of the total hybrid vehicles sold.

Compared with gasoline vehicles of similar size and driving performance, Toyota’s hybrid vehicles have reduced some 77 million tons of CO2 emissions and consumption of about 29 million kiloliters of gasoline, according to the company.

In the spring, Toyota will introduce a hybrid model to its Lexus luxury brand. In 2018, it will focus on plug-in hybrid models, viewed as next-generation eco cars, responding to the global trend for tougher environmental regulations. In China, it will add plug-in hybrids to the mainstay Corolla and Levin sedan series.