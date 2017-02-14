Thousands protest use of Milwaukee cops in immigration crackdown as raids elsewhere net 680

A sea of demonstrators on Monday marched from Milwaukee’s predominantly Hispanic south side to the downtown courthouse to protest a plan that would deputize local law enforcement officers as federal immigration agents.

Busloads of demonstrators from about a dozen communities around Wisconsin arrived to join local protesters in the mile-long march. Parents with children in strollers, young men hoisting Mexican and American flags, and older supporters mingled as the crowd, estimated at 10,000 to 20,000 by police, moved through the streets chanting “Si, podemos!” or “Yes we can!”

Jose Flores, board president at Voces de le Frontera, one of the groups organizing the march, said he is fearful of the plan by Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to enroll his deputies in a federal program that allows them to perform immigration law enforcement functions.

“Many peoples got to be afraid, you know. Like many families in this county, there’s a lot of hard workers. They are not criminals. We are not criminals,” Flores said.

Activists also marched against President Donald Trump’s stand on immigration and his executive order that targets just about any immigrant living in the country illegally for deportation.

“There’s a lot of hate in the country now with the new president and we march for that too,” Flores said.

Organizers invited Latinos and others around the state to close their businesses, take their children out of school and march to stop Clarke from turning deputies into immigration agents.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Fran McLaughlin did not immediately return a call seeking a response from Clarke.

Milwaukee police officers blocked intersections to allow the massive crowd to move freely to the downtown courthouse.

“This country’s greatest strength is its immigrants, said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, who surveyed the crown from the courthouse terrace. “It’s easy to forget what makes us strong.”

Abele said immigration was not a Republican or a Democratic issue.

“This is an American issue, a citizens’ issue,” he said. Abele asked where the City of Milwaukee would be without the German immigrants who came in droves during the 1800s.

Maria Jasso, 31, said she brought her three children, ages 6, 8 and 9, to the march to learn an important lesson about immigration.

“We want the president to not do what he wants to do,” Jasso said, speaking about the separation of families when a deportation occurs.

The organizers also included the Coalition for an Inclusive Wisconsin and Muslim community organizations.

Officials meanwhile said Monday a series of immigration raids across the United States last week rounded up more than 680 people for expulsion, most of them criminals.

The raids, which stirred worries in immigrant communities about a tough crackdown by the new administration of President Trump, took place in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, San Antonio, Texas, and New York.

While the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) said the raids were part of “routine” operations against illegal and criminal immigrants, Trump said he was following up on his presidential campaign promise to send millions of migrants, mostly from Central America, back to their countries.

“The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise,” he tweeted on Sunday. “Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed!”

John Kelly, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said in a statement Monday that the raids were aimed at rounding up and removing criminals.

“These operations targeted public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws,” he said.

About three-quarters of those arrested were criminal aliens convicted in connection to a range of crimes including drugs, weapons and sexual assault violations, he said.

“ICE conducts these kind of targeted enforcement operations regularly and has for many years,” Kelly said.

The number of arrests was not out of line with recent ICE actions under the previous Barack Obama administration.

In fiscal year 2016 (which ended Sept. 30), ICE arrested 114,434 illegal immigrants, according to official data.

The agency expelled a total of 240,255 people during the year, roughly the same level as in fiscal 2015. Three-quarters had been nabbed shortly after they crossed the border into the country. Most of the rest were people arrested inside the country with existing criminal convictions; some 2,000 of them were gang members.

Around 62 percent of those expelled were from Mexico, 14 percent from Guatemala, 9 percent from Honduras and 9 percent from El Salvador.

During the presidential race, Trump pledged to begin expelling many of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country.

Many of them are long-settled, with families, homes, regular jobs and children born here.

Kelly said the focus of the current effort is dangerous criminals, but that it also includes anyone who has broken immigration laws.

“President Trump has been clear in affirming the critical mission of DHS in protecting the nation and directed our department to focus on removing illegal aliens who have violated our immigration laws, with a specific focus on those who pose a threat to public safety, have been charged with criminal offenses, have committed immigration violations or have been deported and re-entered the country illegally,” he said.