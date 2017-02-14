Russian drone video shows Islamic State destroying more of Palmyra; HRW blasts Aleppo gas attacks

Russia released drone footage Monday showing new destruction in Syria’s historic town of Palmyra, which was recently recaptured by the Islamic State group, and warned that the militants could be planning the further demolition of antiquities.

The Russian Defense Ministry says Syrian government forces are advancing toward the town as another battle for the ancient site looms.

The video showed that the militants have badly damaged the facade of the Roman-era amphitheater and the Tetrapylon — a set of four monuments with four columns each at the center of the colonnaded road leading to the theater.

The video appears to show that only two of the 16 columns remain standing.

IS militants have destroyed ancient sites across their self-styled Islamic caliphate in Syria and Iraq, perceiving them as monuments to idolatry.

Palmyra, a UNESCO world heritage site that once linked Persia, India and China with the Roman Empire and the Mediterranean, has already seen destruction at the hands of the IS group.

The ancient town first fell to IS militants in May 2015, when they held it for 10 months. During that time, the extremists destroyed ancient temples and eventually emptied the town of most of its residents, causing an international outcry.

The extremists were eventually driven out by Russian and Syrian government forces, but they seized the town again in December.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday that Syrian government troops advancing toward the city are about 20 km (12 miles) away. It said Russian warplanes last week carried out more than 90 sorties to provide air cover for the offensive.

It added that some 200 IS fighters have been killed and that Syrian forces destroyed 180 “infrastructure objects” and 15 ammunition depots.

The drone footage, which the Russian Defense Ministry said was filmed earlier this month, showed a central section of Palmyra’s theater lying in ruins.

The ministry said its drones also recorded significant truck movements in the area around the archaeological site, which could mean that the IS militants are bringing explosives to the site.

Maamoun Abdulkarim, the head of Syria’s antiquities department, said last month that reports of the recent destruction first trickled out in late December. Satellite images surfaced in January.

The release of the video in Russia came as the Syrian government and the opposition prepared for a new round of peace talks later this month aimed at ending the country’s nearly six-year civil war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

The Syrian government said Monday it is ready to release prisoners in exchange for civilians or troops held by insurgents. Syrian state TV quoted an unnamed official as saying the offer comes ahead of a two-day meeting later this week in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry has invited government and opposition officials, as well as delegates from Russia, Turkey, and Iran for preparatory talks in Astana on Thursday and Friday ahead of U.N.-brokered talks with the Syrian government planned for Feb. 20 in Geneva.

Last week the Syrian government and rebels exchanged dozens of people, including women and children who were held by insurgents for years.

Syrian government forces carried out at least eight chemical attacks during the final weeks of the battle for Aleppo, killing nine people, among them four children, and injuring hundreds more, Human Rights Watch meanwhile said Monday.

The rights group said it interviewed witnesses, collected photos and reviewed video footage indicating that chlorine bombs were dropped from government helicopters during the offensive from Nov. 17 to Dec. 13.

Around 200 people were injured by the toxic gases used on opposition-controlled areas of the northern city, according to HRW.

One of the deadliest bombings hit the neighborhood of Sakhur on Nov. 20, killing six members of the same family, including four children whose lifeless bodies were shown on a video taken by the Shabha press agency.

The report detailed attacks on a playground, clinics, residential streets, and houses that left scores of people struggling to breathe, vomiting and unconscious.

“The chemicals would affect the children most severely … they inhale these smells and they end up suffocating,” said a first responder quoted in the report.

The attacks, which may have involved as many as three helicopters operating jointly, took place in areas where government forces were poised to advance, said the rights group.

“The pattern of the chlorine attacks shows that they were coordinated with the overall military strategy for retaking Aleppo, not the work of a few rogue elements,” said Ole Solvang, HRW’s deputy emergencies director.

For five of the attacks, HRW reviewed photographs or video footage of remnants of at least seven yellow cylinders that carried warnings that they contained gas.

The actual number of chemical attacks could be higher, said the group, adding that journalists, medical personnel and other credible sources had reported at least 12 attacks in that period.

HRW was able to verify eight attacks involving chlorine bombs.

Syrian forces, backed by Russia, launched an offensive in November to seize east Aleppo, a key battleground in Syria’s nearly six-year war, and the regime announced on Dec. 22 that it had taken full control of the city.

The group said there was no evidence that Russia was directly involved in the chemical attacks, although Russian aircraft did play a role in the military offensive against opposition fighters in east Aleppo.

“We don’t have any evidence that Russia was directly involved in any of these attacks or that it was aware,” said Louis Charbonneau, HRW’s U.N. director.

“What we do know is that Russia is a close military ally of the Syrian government. It is involved on the ground. It was involved in the battle for Aleppo.

“At the very least, they needed to take measures to ensure that these weapons were not being used,” Charbonneau told a news conference.

Chlorine use as a weapon is banned under the Chemical Weapons Convention, which Syria joined in 2013 under pressure from Russia.

The use of chlorine bombs as an indiscriminate weapon could amount to war crimes.

Human Rights Watch urged the Security Council to impose sanctions on senior leaders in the chain of command, but such a move would likely be vetoed by Russia.

France and Britain are pushing the Security Council to ban the sale of helicopters to Syria and impose the first U.N. sanctions against Syrian military leaders and entities tied to chemical weapons development.

A joint investigation by the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) found that several units of the Syrian army had used toxic weapons against three villages in northern Syria in 2014 and 2015.

It was the first time an international probe blamed President Bashar Assad’s forces after years of denial from Damascus.

Russia, however, has cast doubt of the panel’s findings, saying there were not strong enough to warrant sanctions.

A new report by the UN-OPCW joint investigative panel is expected to be released later this month. HRW has sent its findings to the panel.