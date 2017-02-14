Editors beware as GOP tweets quote wrongly laid to Lincoln, library misses Trump poster typo

The Twitter account of the Republican National Committee has removed a tweet that included a quote wrongly attributed to Abraham Lincoln.

The tweet celebrating Lincoln’s birthday was posted Sunday. It included a picture of the Lincoln Memorial and the quote, “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.”

The curator of the Lincoln Collection at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois, James Cornelius, tells The Associated Press there’s no documentation of Lincoln saying the remark.

The tweet was removed Monday from the GOP’s account, but the image and the quote remained posted on President Donald Trump’s Instagram account.

The RNC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

An inauguration poster of President Trump that included a misspelling in a quote has meanwhile been removed from the online store of the Library of Congress.

The poster includes Trump’s quote, “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach.” The phrase should be “too great.”

Twitter users quickly spotted the error over the weekend and the item was removed. An archived version of the listing is accessible through the Internet Archive website.

The marketing materials for the poster came from a third party vendor and the Library regrets not catching the mistake, said Library spokeswoman Gayle Osterberg.

“The item itself does not contain the error,” she said.

It’s at least the third high-profile spelling error from the government of late. The Education Department misspelled the name of W.E.B. DuBois on Twitter Sunday and mistyped again when apologizing for the error.