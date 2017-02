For Valentine’s Day this year, instead of downloading boyfriends or indulging in edible bugs, chocolate lovers can take a dip together at a hot spring in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, filled with their favorite cacao. The event runs until Feb. 28, giving visitors plenty of chances to enjoy some sweet time together.

Staff members at Yunessun will fill the tubs with chocolate and cover guests with sauce three times a day during its sugary event. | AFP-JIJI

Yunessun will cover guests with dark chocolate until Feb. 15 and then switch to white chocolate for the rest of February. | AFP-JIJI

While Yunessun’s chocolate baths are only available for a limited time each year, the spa facility offers other events throughout the year for people who aren’t chocoholics, including wine-filled spas. | AFP-JIJI