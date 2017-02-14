Efforts underway to arrange Pence visit to Japan in April for economic talks

The Japanese and U.S. governments are in talks for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to visit Japan in April for a bilateral economic dialogue, a Japanese government source said Tuesday.

Pence would meet with Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, to discuss ways to expand trade and investment between the two countries, the source said.

The two governments will also try to arrange President Donald Trump’s visit to Japan by the end of the year, they said.

“We want him to visit Japan as soon as possible,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga in a regular news conference on Monday. “We want to coordinate it with the U.S. side.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump agreed last week at their summit in Washington to launch a framework to discuss bilateral trade in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the multilateral Trans-Pacific Partnership.

On Monday, Abe said in a TV program that he believes Trump is “gradually” gaining understanding of the significance of the 12-party Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, although Trump has announced the United States will withdraw from it.

Abe also said Trump, who has been critical of the United States’ trade deficit with Japan, now knows that the “(current) structure is different from that of the trade frictions in the 1980s and 1990s.”

Abe said he explained to Trump that exports of Japanese cars are decreasing compared with the 1980s and 1990s, and more Japanese cars are produced in the United States.