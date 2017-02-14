25% of Japan’s stalkers took up police advice for therapy

Among stalkers in Japan who were advised by prefectural police departments in April-December last year to consult doctors and counselors, offenders in 25 percent of all cases followed the recommendations, data from the National Police Agency show.

Police departments aim to use medical care to treat the urges of stalkers and their wish to control victims. Among offenders who completed their treatments, none resumed stalking.

But stalkers in 60 percent of all cases rejected therapy.

An NPA study suggests that 10 percent of stalkers restart their unlawful practices even after police intervention. From April 2016, cooperating with psychiatrists in each region, police forces across Japan started advising stalkers to consult medical experts.

On Monday, the NPA held a meeting of related officials from prefectural police and medical specialists for the first time, bringing together about 80 involved from the two sides.

By sharing know-how, the agency aims to accelerate its efforts to offer medical treatment to stalkers, officials said.

According to the NPA data, in the nine-month period last year, stalkers in 293 cases handled by 33 prefectural police departments were advised to be treated by medical institutions at their own expense, and such treatment was received by those involved in 73 cases in 28 prefectures.

Among the 73, offenders in 14 cases completed their medical care, 48 continue it and 11 have halted treatment. In cases where treatment has not been finished, police warned five people for resuming stalking.

In other cases, stalkers in 13 cases are set to receive treatment, while those in 22 were determined not to need such care although they agreed to see medical experts.

In total, stalkers in 108 cases, or nearly 40 percent of all cases that received police suggestion for medical care, indicated that they intended to accept treatment.

Meanwhile, stalkers in 179 cases rejected such a course, many saying they did not see medical care as necessary. Some claimed that the victims were responsible for the stalking.

The number of requests for police advice or help from stalking victims in Japan surpassed 20,000 for three straight years in 2013-2015. With some stalkers attempting serious crimes, even after receiving police warnings, effective preventive measures are viewed as urgent.

“Victims have to keep running away until the illegal acts stop,” an NPA official said. “We don’t have enough medical experts, and we are still in a trial stage, but we hope we can guide more and more stalking cases toward treatment.”