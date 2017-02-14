First meeting between Aso and newly confirmed Mnuchin eyed for March

Following the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, Washington and Tokyo are trying to set up a meeting between the new U.S. finance chief and Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso on the sidelines of a Group of 20 gathering in Germany scheduled for March 17-18.

The meeting, if realized, will follow on the heels of the first summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump late last week where the two leaders agreed to leave currency issues to their finance chiefs.

Aso is expected to seek assurances from Mnuchin that their countries remain committed to existing G-20 and other international agreements on currency issues.

The G-20 advanced and emerging economies, as well as the Group of Seven major powers, have agreed on the need to prevent excessive volatility in the currency market exerting adverse effects on economic stability and avoid competitive currency devaluations.