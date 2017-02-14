Nikkei plunges on Flynn’s ouster

Stocks turned sharply lower Tuesday, weighed down by the yen’s rise following the resignation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

The Nikkei 225 average lost 220.17 points, or 1.13 percent, to finish at 19,238.98. On Monday, the key market gauge rose 80.22 points.

The Topix, covering all first-section issues, ended 15.08 points, or 0.97 percent, lower at 1,539.12 after advancing 7.64 points Monday.

Stocks opened slightly higher after all three major U.S. stock indexes — the Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index — rewrote their record highs in New York on Monday.

But the TSE was unable to climb further and dragged the Nikkei average down into negative territory by the middle of the morning session.

Stocks extended losses in the afternoon as the yen strengthened against the dollar after Michael Flynn was reported to have resigned as national security adviser over the talks he held with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. concerning U.S. sanctions before assuming the post.

Amid growing risk-averse market sentiment, stocks accelerated their downswing toward the close.

“Investor concern over the course of the Trump administration somewhat weighed on the market due to the key adviser’s resignation soon after its launch” last month, said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

An official of an asset management firm said that worries grew about a possible delay in Trump’s implementation of policy measures amid confusion after the resignation.

“Stocks were also pushed down by selling on a rally” after the Nikkei surged more than 550 points, or nearly 3 percent, in the past two sessions through Monday, briefly topping 19,500, Ota added.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,191 to 676 in the first section, while 134 issues were unchanged. Volume grew to 2.104 billion shares from Monday’s 1.880 billion.

The yen’s ascent battered export-oriented names, such as automaker Fuji Heavy, air conditioner manufacturer Daikin and electronic parts producer Murata Manufacturing.

Financially struggling Toshiba dived 8.01 percent after postponing its earnings report scheduled for Tuesday by up to one month.

Brewers Kirin and Sapporo met with selling a day after reporting weaker than expected earnings estimates for the fiscal year through December.

Precision instrument maker Nikon tumbled 14.60 percent after lowering its earnings estimates for the year through March.

By contrast, Alps Electric, TDK and Nitto Denko, all parts suppliers for Apple Inc., were buoyant after the stock of the technology giant hit a record high in New York trading Monday on the back of hopes for new iPhone models to be released this year.

MinebeaMitsumi gained ground after the bearing and electronic parts maker raised its earnings estimates for the year through March and announced a plan to buy back its own shares.