Dollar capped at around ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading

The dollar was capped at around ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, following the resignation of Michael Flynn, one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s closest aides, as his national security adviser.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.55-59, compared with ¥113.53-53 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0607-0607, down from $1.0643-0644, and at ¥120.44-44, down from ¥120.84-85.

The greenback hovered around ¥113.60-70 before dropping below ¥113.40 on media reports early in the afternoon that Flynn had stepped down amid criticism over talks he held before he took office with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. regarding sanctions.

“Traders stepped up dollar selling on concerns that Trump will face difficulties running the administration,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

The U.S. currency’s topside was also pressured by the Nikkei 225’s hefty loss, partly attributed to struggling electronics and machinery maker Toshiba’s announcement that it will postpone the release of its April-December earnings, scheduled for Tuesday, by up to one month.

Meanwhile, traders were awaiting congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen later Tuesday.

While she was not expected to suggest an interest rate increase by the central bank in March, traders were focusing on whether she would hint at a June rate hike.