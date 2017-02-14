Under Hon Hai, Sharp looks to expand LCD operations

Struggling electronics maker Sharp Corp. is starting to focus on expanding its business operations, six months after coming under the umbrella of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

In October-December last year, Sharp posted a group net profit of ¥4.2 billion, returning to the black for the first time since July-September 2014 thanks to cost-cutting efforts.

With its earnings recovering on the back of structural reforms, Sharp has started discussions to take a role in building a liquid-crystal display plant that Hon Hai plans to establish in the United States.

Last August, when procedures to buy Sharp were completed, Tai Jeng-wu, the No. 2 executive of Hon Hai, became Sharp’s president.

Tai quickly implemented reforms, including the thorough enforcement of a personnel system in which employees are praised or punished based on individual performance. He also made maximum use of Hon Hai’s buying capacity to make procurements and logistics more efficient, leading to cost reductions.

Last month, in a message to employees, Tai said that the company will hone its competitive edge to establish the foundation for a more aggressive strategy.

Sharp has decided to enter the European television market again after withdrawing as part of restructuring efforts. It has also set up a new research and development center for white goods in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, eastern China, to prepare products for China and Southeast Asia, where demand is expected to increase.

With the LCD plant plan, Sharp may be aiming to respond to President Donald Trump’s calls for manufacturing investment in the United States. The company seems to expect support from the U.S. government, an industry watcher said.

But price competition from Chinese and South Korean LCD makers is intense. With rivals rushing to build plants, prices may fall if supply exceeds demand.

Sharp once fell into a management crisis due to unsuccessful LCD investments.