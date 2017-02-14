Dentsu projects lower profit in FY 2017 after employee suicide

Advertising giant Dentsu Inc. said Tuesday it expects a group net profit of ¥87.2 billion ($768 million) for the year through December, down 2.4 percent from the previous year.

The company said the decline is due to mounting costs it has incurred as a result of limiting the workload on its employees. Dentsu was forced to limit office hours for its workers after the suicide of one of its new employees was attributed to karoshi, or death from overwork, last September, which caused a public uproar and calls for a better working environment.

The latest outlook reflects costs associated with the hiring of additional workers and the computerization of some tasks, it said. The company said it will set up an independent committee on Feb. 28 to oversee working environment reforms.

Dentsu now projects an operating profit of ¥151.5 billion, up 10.0 percent from the previous year, on revenue of ¥978.5 billion, up 16.7 percent.

For the full year that ended in December, the company reported a group net profit of ¥83.5 billion, up 0.5 percent from the previous year.

Its operating profit for the period stood at ¥137.7 billion, up 7.4 percent, on revenue of ¥838.4 billion, up 2.4 percent.