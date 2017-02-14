Ailing Toshiba looks to book ¥500 billion April-December loss

Embattled Toshiba Corp. is expected to report about ¥500 billion ($4.4 billion) in group net loss for the April to December period as it is expecting a write-down of at least some ¥600 billion at its troubled U.S. nuclear business, sources said Monday.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate said it will likely report a huge group net loss for the period for the second straight year. The heavy net loss will be another blow to the company that reported a group net loss of ¥479.4 billion a year earlier.

In releasing the nine-month earnings results on Tuesday, Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa will hold a press conference and explain reasons behind the company’s business performance and restructuring plans for its nuclear operation.

According to sources close to the matter, losses related to its U.S. nuclear business are likely to reach around $5 billion. Final figures could rise further as the company also plans to write down the asset value of its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co.

In a statement released on Monday, Toshiba said it is currently in the process of finalizing the amount of losses with auditing firms and financial institutions.

Westinghouse acquired CB&I Stone & Webster, a U.S. nuclear plant construction firm at the heart of the massive write-down problem, in late 2015.

The company only had shareholders’ equity of some ¥360 billion as of the end of September, or just 7.5 percent of assets, well below the 30 percent level seen as a healthy financial condition.

Toshiba will be downgraded to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s second section from the first section if it posts excessive liabilities for the year through March.

The nuclear-to-electronics conglomerate will spin off its profitable flash memory business and is eying boosting capital by selling a partial stake in its chip operation.