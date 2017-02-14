North Korean leader’s half brother reportedly killed in Malaysia

The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been killed in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said late Tuesday.

Kim Jong Nam, the older half brother of the North Korean leader, was known to be based mostly outside of his home country.

Police in Malaysia said Tuesday that an unidentified North Korean man had died en route to hospital from Kuala Lumpur Airport Monday. Abdul Aziz Ali, police chief for the Sepang district, said the man’s identity had not been verified.

An employee in the emergency ward of Putrajaya hospital said a deceased Korean there was born in 1970 and surnamed Kim.

South Korea’s TV Chosun, a cable television network, said that Kim was poisoned at Kuala Lumpur Airport by two women believed to be North Korean operatives, who were at large, citing multiple South Korean government sources.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it could not confirm the reports, and the country’s intelligence agency could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2001, Kim Jong Nam was caught at an airport in Japan traveling on a fake passport, saying he had wanted visit Tokyo Disneyland.

Kim Jong Nam, reportedly the heir apparent at the time to his father, Kim Jong Il, fell out of favor shortly thereafter and had since lived in virtual exile, mainly in the Chinese territory of Macau.

He had been known as an advocate for reform in the North, once telling a Japanese newspaper that he opposed his country’s dynastic power transfers and that Kim Jong Un “won’t last long” because of his youth and inexperience.

The news broke before the Friday anniversary of the birth of Kim Jong Il, who died of a heart attack in late 2011 at the age 69 and after North Korea carried out what it claimed a successful test of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile Sunday.

If confirmed, his death would be the most high-profile one since the current leader’s once-powerful uncle Jang Song Thaek was executed in late 2013 on treason charges.