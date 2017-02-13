Heartbroken Guterres seeks ‘resurrection’ of Yemen peace talks, says Islamophobia fueling terrorism

A heartbroken United Nations chief on Sunday called for the “resurrection” of peace talks between Yemen’s warring sides to end the suffering of civilians.

Thousands of people have died in Yemen and millions are struggling to feed themselves almost two years after a Saudi-led coalition intervened to support Yemen’s government and halt an advance by rebels.

Seven cease-fires brokered between government and rebel forces by the United Nations have failed, while U.N.-backed peace talks have repeatedly broken down.

“You know, I am a Catholic. And Catholics believe in resurrection,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters during a visit to the Saudi capital.

“So if negotiations are dead they can always resurrect. And I do believe that they need to for a very simple reason, the suffering of the Yemeni people.”

The world body has called repeatedly for a cease-fire to allow the delivery of relief supplies.

U.N. aid chief Stephen O’Brien warned last month that Yemen could face famine this year if no immediate action is taken.

Guterres, who visited Yemen in his former post as U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, praised the generosity of Yemenis despite their poverty.

He said that to see them “suffering so much is something that really breaks my heart.

He spoke at a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir after talks with King Salman, Crown Prince and Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef, and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the defense minister.

U.N. peace envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed also attended the press briefing as he continues to push a peace plan that would restore a ceasefire and lead to a political transition in the country.

A Saudi-led coalition of several Arab states began airstrikes over Yemen in March 2015 to support the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Houthis are allied with former members of the security forces loyal to ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Late last month, Ould Cheikh Ahmed told the U.N. Security Council that Hadi, who spends most of his time in Riyadh, “continues to criticize” the peace proposals without agreeing to discuss them.

“And this will hinder and impede the path towards peace,” he said.

Under the plan, Hadi’s powers would be dramatically reduced in favor of a new vice president who would oversee the formation of an interim government that would lead a transition to elections.

The Saudi foreign minister said blame for the failure of the peace effort lies with the Houthi-Saleh forces.

“We have made more than 70 agreements with Houthi-Saleh and they have not implemented one of these agreements,” Jubeir said.

Guterres arrived in Saudi Arabia from Turkey and will be in Dubai on Monday for the World Government Summit during his regional tour.

Guterres meanwhile said “Islamophobia” in parts of the world is fueling terrorism, as anti-immigrant sentiment rises in some countries.

He made the comment to reporters after talks with Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince and Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef, and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“One of the things that fuel terrorism is the expression in some parts of the world of Islamophobic feelings and Islamophobic policies and Islamophobic hate speeches,” Guterres said at a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

“This is sometimes the best support that Daesh can have to make its own propaganda,” Guterres said, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group of Sunni extremists in Syria and Iraq.

The jihadi group has also claimed deadly attacks in Saudi Arabia and in Europe.

Anti-immigration politicians including France’s Marine Le Pen have seen their popularity rise after an influx to Europe of migrants, many of them Muslims fleeing wars in Syria and elsewhere.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an order in late January that denied entry to all refugees for 120 days.

It also blocked travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. Refugees from Syria were blocked indefinitely.

But the order has faced obstacles and on Thursday an appellate court decided unanimously to maintain a block on Trump’s order.

Syria’s conflict has created 4.8 million refugees and killed more than 310,000 people since it began with anti-government protests in March 2011.

Guterres said “we will never be successful in fighting terrorism in Syria if an inclusive political solution is not found for the Syrian people.”

A new round of U.N.-sponsored peace talks is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Geneva.