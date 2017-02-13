Peru’s fugitive ex-president believed holed up in San Francisco, was no-show in Israel

Peru’s fugitive former president was not on a plane from San Francisco to Tel Aviv Sunday night, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said, following reports he was en route amid an international manhunt for his arrest over a corruption scandal in South America.

Alejandro Toledo, whose wife has dual Belgian-Israeli citizenship, had been believed to be in San Francisco over the weekend and was thought to be aboard a flight to Israel, which does not have an extradition treaty with the South American nation.

But Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said Toledo was not on the flight from San Francisco that landed Sunday night.

Earlier, the ministry said Toledo, who governed Peru from 2001 to 2006, would only be allowed into Israel “once his affairs in Peru are settled.”

An international manhunt has been underway since a judge issued an arrest order for Toledo, finding that there was a high probability he had received bribes from a Brazilian construction firm that has admitted to paying off officials throughout Latin America.

Toledo is accused of accepting some $20 million in bribes from Odebrecht to help the company win a contract to build a highway from Brazil to Peru’s Pacific Coastline.

Odebrecht last year admitted in a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to paying some $800 million in bribes to politicians throughout Latin America, including $29 million during the 2001-2006 governments of Toledo and his two successors.

Toledo, who was last believed to be in Paris a week ago, has denied any wrongdoing.

However, the United States — where Toledo is believed to be holed up — said it could not arrest Toledo until it received more information on the case against him, according to Peruvian officials, who were rushing to send investigation documents to their U.S. counterparts.

Toledo, once hailed as an anti-corruption champion, is accused of taking a huge payoff from Odebrecht in exchange for a massive highway contract connecting Peru and Brazil during his 2001-2006 presidency.

Peruvian police launched a manhunt for him after a judge ordered his arrest Thursday night. There is a $30,000 reward out for information leading to his capture.

Peruvian authorities believe Toledo, 70, is in San Francisco, where he is a visiting professor at nearby Stanford University.

The Peruvian government has indicated that Toledo might try to flee to Israel, where his wife, French-born Elaine Karp, is a citizen.

“We heard from a solid source that he was trying to flee to Israel. So we alerted Israel,” Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said on RPP Radio.

But Israel blocked any such effort by Toledo.

“Toledo will be allowed in Israel only when his affairs in Peru are settled,” foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said in a statement.

Peru’s authorities have a warrant for Toledo to be detained and held in preventive custody for 18 months pending a full investigation.

He is accused of influence peddling and money laundering.

At the moment, Toledo could leave the United States, since the U.S. has not yet received the documents on which the warrant is based, according to Basombrio.

Toledo denies the accusations against him, branding them political persecution. But he has struggled to explain the source of the money.