New breast cancer test could bring about drastic drop in price

Researchers have developed a method to assess the risk of breast or ovarian cancer through genetic checking that is 10 times cheaper than the current way, a Japanese scientific institute says.

The team, led by Itsuro Inoue, a professor at the National Institute of Genetics, said it has filed a patent for the new method, which could bring the cost, currently around ¥200,000 to ¥300,000 per person, down to about ¥20,000.

“If you have a family member or relative who had breast or ovarian cancer, the gene test can help you detect cancer early. Lower costs would allow more people to receive the test,” Inoue said Saturday.

The new method is able to check the DNA sequences of 96 people at the same time by using a cutting-edge DNA sequencer, which allows screening costs to be slashed.

Inoue’s team is aiming to achieve widespread use of the test in about two years and have it covered by the government-sponsored health insurance scheme.

The test examines BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which work to protect against cancer. When defective, however, the genes fail to function properly, raising the risk of hereditary types of breast and ovarian cancer.

Hereditary breast cancer accounts for some 5 to 10 percent of overall breast cancer cases.

The risk test examining the two genes is currently provided by a U.S. company via medical institutions, but a only limited number of women have taken the test due to the high costs involved.

With cooperation from Chiba University, Inoue’s team examined nearly 400 women, including 11 patients with breast cancer, with the new method. As a result, it detected gene abnormality with a very high accuracy rate, according to the institute.

Data compiled by the National Cancer Center shows that breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women in Japan, with around 70,000 being diagnosed every year.

According to data obtained abroad, the risk of a woman getting breast cancer due to defective BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes is six to 12 times higher than others, while the risk of women with defective genes developing ovarian cancer is eight to 60 times higher.

With the newly developed method, Inoue hopes that increased use of the low-cost genetic checking will enable women and doctors to discover the risk and eventually prevent or detect hereditary breast and ovarian cancer at an early stage.

Meanwhile, the risk of developing the cancer differs from person to person even if they have defective genes.

In addition, the data regarding the heightened risks was based on Europeans and Americans and such information for Japanese is still scarce, experts say.

“If many take the test and data are collected, it will be useful to judge risks,” Inoue said.