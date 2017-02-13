Ruling bloc scores again as Urasoe mayor wins re-election in Okinawa

In what was viewed as a proxy battle between the central government and Okinawa Prefecture, the candidate backed by the ruling bloc won re-election as mayor of Urasoe on Sunday.

Tetsuji Matsumoto, 49, secured a second term by defeating Kentaro Matayoshi, 42, his sole contender, after his first term expired Friday.

The election was considered part of the U.S. base relocation battle that Tokyo and Okinawa have been waging for decades. Gov. Takeshi Onaga is now waging that battle in the courts.

Matsumoto, who ran as an independent but was supported by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, won 30,733 votes.

Matayoshi, an independent backed by Onaga, got 22,043 votes, according to Urasoe’s election board.

To cut costs, the election board scheduled the election for Sunday to coincide with the municipal assembly election, using a special clause in the Public Offices Election Law.

Gov. Takeshi Onaga opposes the central government’s plan to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from Ginowan to the Henoko coastal district in Nago, also in Okinawa, and proposes kicking the base out of Japan altogether.

Another issue in the election was the central government’s plan to transfer the functions of a U.S. military port in Naha to Urasoe.

In contrast with Matsumoto, who is tolerant of the plan, Matayoshi, a former member of the Urasoe Municipal Assembly, called for a referendum on it but was unable to unseat his opponent.

Matsumoto’s victory is another piece of good news for the LDP following last month’s mayoral election on Miyakojima Island in Okinawa Prefecture, where the candidate it supported defeated an Onaga-backed candidate and two others to win his third term.

Miyakojima Mayor Toshihiko Shimoji supported the central government’s plan to deploy a security and missile unit comprising 700 to 800 Ground Self-Defense Force troops to the island city as part of Japan’s effort to curb China’s growing maritime expansion.

Kazuo Okuhira, the Onaga-backed candidate, opposed the plan.