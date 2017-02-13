Japan, U.S. first ladies share a Florida stroll as husbands hit the links

The first ladies of Japan and the United States spent time together on Saturday, though briefly, while they and their husbands stayed in Palm Beach, Florida.

Akie Abe, the wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Melania Trump, the wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, had a walk for about an hour in a garden at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach in the southeastern U.S. state.

This was Melania’s first official event with the wife of a foreign head of state as the U.S. first lady, according to officials of the U.S. government.

The interaction between the first ladies came as the Japanese and U.S. leaders looked to build a relationship of trust.

The prime minister and the president played 27 holes of golf together in Palm Beach, where Trump has his Mar-a-Lago winter estate, on Saturday after holding in Washington the previous day their first summit since the U.S. leader took office on Jan. 20.

At the beginning of the walk, Akie and Melania looked nervous, having no conversation. But they gradually loosened up.

Akie and Melania fed carp together at a pond in the garden, and the U.S. first lady was heard saying, “Beautiful.”

Later, they visited a church where Trump and Melania had a wedding.

On Saturday, trump tweeted, “Melania and I are hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mrs. Abe at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. They are a wonderful couple!”