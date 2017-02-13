Japan, U.S. first ladies take in Florida garden and museum as husbands hit the links

The first ladies of Japan and the United States spent time together Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, visiting a museum and a Japanese-style garden while their husbands went off to play golf.

Akie Abe, the wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Melania Trump, the wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, spent about an hour taking in the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach.

It was Melania’s first official event with the wife of a foreign leader as first lady, according to officials of the U.S. government.

At the beginning of the walk, Akie and Melania looked nervous and spoke little. But they gradually loosened up.

Akie and Melania fed carp together at a pond in the garden, and the first lady was heard saying, “Beautiful.”

Later, they visited a church where Trump and Melania had a wedding.

The prime minister and the president played 27 holes of golf together in the nearby city of Jupiter after Trump flew Abe down from Washington, where the summit began, to Mar-a-Lago, his resort club in Palm Beach.

“Melania and I are hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mrs. Abe at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. They are a wonderful couple!” Trump tweeted after they arrived from Washington.