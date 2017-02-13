Bus drivers test safety skills in Tokyo competition

The Tokyo police and a bus association held a competition for long-haul bus drivers in the capital to raise safety awareness after several recent fatal accidents, including a single-vehicle crash in Nagano Prefecture last year that left 15 people dead.

The contest Sunday drew 24 drivers from 15 expressway and tourist bus firms belonging to the association. They competed in several categories including a slalom course where they had to weave between pylons as quickly and safely as possible.

The competition “strictly tested my driving sense at a level which I don’t normally have to use,” said 42-year-old expressway driver Mitsuhiro Kurita of JR Bus Kanto.

The contest was held at a driver’s license center in the western suburb of Fuchu.

“Though the number of bus accidents in Tokyo is on a decreasing trend, we hope the contest will help raise safety awareness,” said Hiroyuki Fujimoto, an official with the Metropolitan Police Department.

The contest was held about a year after the fatal bus crash that claimed the lives of 13 university students and two drivers aboard a ski bus in the resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture.

In another notorious accident, a motor coach carrying tourists bound for Tokyo Disneyland in 2012 crashed into a sound barrier on a highway in Gunma Prefecture, killing seven people.

Following the 2016 accident, a transport ministry investigation found that the bus operator had failed to supply proper directions or carry out mandatory health checks on the drivers before the bus departed.

The road transportation law was revised late last year to stiffen punishment for operators of chartered buses who violate safety regulations. It also stipulated the creation of a private entity to monitor and provide instructions on proper safety practices to bus companies.

The transport ministry has meanwhile strengthened administrative punishment for bus operators who break the safety rules.

Chartered bus firms have expanded dramatically since the easing of regulations in 2000 sparked a price war.