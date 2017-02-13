Tokyo stocks rise further in wake of friendly Abe-Trump meeting

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, with the closely-watched meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump now out of the way.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 80.22 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 19,459.15. On Friday, the key market gauge jumped 471.26 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 7.64 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,554.20, after climbing 33.01 points the previous trading day.

Stocks got off to a firmer start, following U.S. equities’ strength Friday and the yen’s weakening against the dollar. The Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index all hit record highs in New York on Friday, helping the Nikkei average to briefly climb above 19,500.

Investors welcomed the outcome of the Abe-Trump meeting Friday, in which the U.S. side did not criticize Japan over such matters as a weaker yen and the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy, brokers said.

“As the Abe-Trump meeting ended in a friendly atmosphere, investors were relieved for now,” said Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s Investment Information Department.

“Investors also took heart from the U.S. market’s strength on the back of growing hopes for tax cuts” after Trump last week said he will make a major announcement about taxes in the coming weeks, Itoga added.

But the market’s upside was somewhat capped in the afternoon as the yen did not go down further, Itoga explained.

Investors remain cautious about the Trump administration’s next moves as the friendly atmosphere of the meeting does not mean that he will not take any action against what he claims as currency devaluations, according to Itoga.

Investor attention is shifting to congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday and Wednesday, brokers said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,444 to 436 in the TSE’s first section, while 121 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.8 billion shares from Friday’s 2.2 billion.

The weaker yen pushed up export-oriented names, such as automakers Toyota, Fuji Heavy, Mazda and Honda, camera-maker Canon and electronic parts producer Nidec.

Financial issues, such as mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui and insurer Tokio Marine, were buoyant after their U.S. peers advanced in New York on Friday.

Oil companies JX Holdings, Inpex, Showa Shell, Idemitsu and Japex attracted buying thanks to higher crude oil prices on Friday.

By contrast, mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group, clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing, Mitsubishi Estate and telecom giant NTT were downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average was up 60 points to end at 19,440.