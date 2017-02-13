Dollar loses steam after surging above ¥114

The dollar fell below ¥113.60 in late Tokyo trading Monday, after briefly rising above ¥114 amid a sense of relief over the closely watched summit between the Japanese and U.S. leaders Friday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.53-53, down from ¥113.84-85 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0643-0644, almost unchanged from $1.0639-0640, and at ¥120.84-85, down from ¥121.12-13.

In New York on Friday, the greenback briefly dived below ¥113 after U.S. President Donald Trump again criticized currency devaluations at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Washington that day.

But the U.S. currency soon bounced back above the level as Trump stopped short of specifically attacking a weak yen.

In Tokyo, the dollar rose as high as around ¥114.10 early Monday morning as participants here also took heart from the lack of direct criticism over the yen’s exchange rates from the outspoken president, market sources said.

“Dollar buying gained momentum on a sense of relief,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

Still, the dollar lost steam later in Tokyo, as its topside was limited by selling to lock in profits and the Tokyo stock market cut gains, sources said.

Traders “can’t help but staying cautious about buying the dollar further, given uncertainty as to what Trump may say in the future (on currency issues),” said an official at a major Japanese bank.