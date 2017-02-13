Chronology of North Korean missile development

North Korea has ramped up its missile programmover the last year, with a series of rocket tests that have sent regional tensions soaring.

In a fresh show of strength seen as a challenge to new U.S. President Donald Trump, the North on Sunday launched a new ballistic missile, sparking calls for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting.

Here are some key dates in the North’s missile program:

Late 1970s:

North Korea starts working on a version of the Soviet Scud-B (range 300 km). Test-fired in 1984.

1987-92:

Begins developing variant of Scud-C (500 km), Rodong-1 (1,300 km), Taepodong-1 (2,500 km), Musudan-1 (3,000 km) and Taepodong-2 (6,700 km).

August 1998:

Test-fires Taepodong-1 over Japan as part of failed satellite launch.

September 1999:

Declares moratorium on long-range missile tests amid improving ties with U.S.

July 12, 2000:

Fifth round of U.S.-North Korean missile talks ends without agreement after the North demands $1 billion a year in return for halting missile exports.

March 3, 2005:

North ends moratorium on long-range missile testing, blames Bush administration’s “hostile” policy.

July 5, 2006:

Test-fires seven missiles, including a long-range Taepodong-2 which explodes after 40 seconds.

July 15, 2006:

U.N. Security Council adopts Resolution 1695, demanding halt to all ballistic missile activity and banning trade in missile-related items with the North.

Oct. 9, 2006:

North conducts underground nuclear test, its first.

Oct. 14, 2006:

Security Council approves Resolution 1718, demanding a halt to missile and nuclear tests.

April 5, 2009:

North launches long-range rocket that flies over Japan and lands in the Pacific in what it says is an attempt to put a satellite into orbit. The United States, Japan and South Korea suspect it is a disguised test of a Taepodong-2.

April 13, 2009:

U.N. Security Council unanimously condemns launch, agrees to tighten sanctions. North quits nuclear disarmament talks in protest, vows to restart its plutonium program.

May 25, 2009:

Second underground nuclear test, several times more powerful than the first.

June 12, 2009:

Security Council passes Resolution 1874, imposing tougher sanctions on the North’s atomic and ballistic missile programs.

Feb. 18, 2011:

Satellite images show the North has built a launch tower at a complex on the west coast.

Dec. 31, 2011:

Kim Jong Un is declared the North’s “supreme leader” during memorial ceremonies for his late father Kim Jong Il.

April 13, 2012:

North launches what it has said is a long-range rocket to put a satellite into orbit, but it disintegrates soon after blast off and falls into the ocean.

Dec. 12, 2012:

A multistage rocket successfully places an Earth observational satellite in orbit.

Feb. 12, 2013:

Third underground nuclear test.

Jan. 6, 2016:

Fourth underground nuclear test. North says it was a hydrogen bomb — a claim doubted by most experts.

Feb. 7, 2016:

North says its second successful space rocket launch has placed another Earth observation satellite in orbit

March 9, 2016:

Leader Kim Jong Un claims the North has successfully miniaturized a thermonuclear warhead.

April 15, 2016:

Failed attempt to test-fire what appears to be a medium-range missile on the birthday of founding leader Kim Il Sung.

April 23, 2016:

North test fires a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

July 8, 2016:

U.S. and South Korea announce plans to deploy an advanced missile defense system — the U.S. THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense).

Aug. 3, 2016:

North fires a ballistic missile directly into Japanese-controlled waters for the first time.

Aug. 24, 2016:

Successfully test-fires a submarine-launched ballistic missile, in what it says is retaliation for large-scale South Korea-U.S. military exercises.

Sept. 5, 2016:

Fires three ballistic missiles off its east coast as top world leaders meet at the G-20 summit in China.

Sept. 9, 2016:

Fifth nuclear test.

Oct. 15, 2016:

An intermediate-range Musudan missile, theoretically capable of reaching U.S. bases on Guam, is tested but explodes shortly after launch.

Feb. 3:

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis warns of an “effective and overwhelming” response to any nuclear attack by the North.

Feb. 7:

U.S. and Japan conduct the first interception of a ballistic missile target using a jointly built ship-launched missile, that successfully hits its target in space.

Feb. 12:

North conducts new ballistic missile test. The missile is launched near the western city of Kusong and flies east about 500 km before falling into the Sea of Japan.