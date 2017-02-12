Trump, Abe hit it off during round on Florida golf course

U.S. President Donald Trump has long boasted about his prowess on the golf course. Now he’s putting his game to work.

The president spent a good part of Saturday golfing with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when he hosted his first foreign leader at his winter estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

After a rocky diplomatic start that included contentious phone calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia, the friendly weekend of meetings, dinners and golf suggests the new president is willing to invest time in developing close personal relationships with leaders he feels he can work with.

The president and his wife, Melania, hosted a delegation dinner with Abe and his wife, Akie, on Saturday night at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump ignored a shouted question about reports that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile.

Focusing on the positive instead of a developing international event, Trump said Abe’s visit had been “very, very good” and that he and the Japanese leader “got to know each other very, very well” over their two days of meals, meetings and golfing.

Trump and Abe, both frequent golfers, left Mar-a-Lago early Saturday morning and headed north to one of Trump’s golf courses in Jupiter, Florida. Reporters and photographers from both countries did not catch a glimpse of the pair as they played. But Trump later posted a photo of them giving each other a high-five on the golf course and tweeted, “Having a great time hosting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the United States!”

He also tweeted that they had been joined by Ernie Els, a professional golfer.

The Trump National Golf Club website, in typical Trumpian language, claims the course “features the finest revetted bunkers in the United States, incredible water hazards, including a magnificent island green, and one of the most picturesque landscapes, all of which make for a truly memorable round.”

The pair also paid a visit to another nearby Trump property: The Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Abe had joked at a joint press conference held at the White House in Washington on Friday that he was looking forward to playing golf with Trump, even though, he claimed, he is not nearly as good on the links.

He said he planned to use the time to discuss the future of the world, the Pacific region and U.S.-Japanese relations.

In a sign of unity, neither Japanese nor White House officials volunteered the pair’s final score.

The White House issued a statement after the two leaders returned, saying the day was “both relaxing and productive. They had great conversations on a wide range of subjects, and the president looks forward to further discussions with the prime minister at dinner this evening.”

As their husbands golfed, their wives, Melania and Akie, toured the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in nearby Delray Beach. It was Melania’s first solo event as first lady. The women had lunch together at Mar-a-Lago.

The two couples touched down in Florida on Friday afternoon and headed straight to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, where they enjoyed a late dinner at its crowded patio restaurant. They were joined by Robert Kraft, the owner of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, and several interpreters. Paying members and club guests took in the scene and mingled with Trump and Abe into the night.

Trump also was expected to tend to other business in Florida: calling Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos as he continues conversations with foreign leaders.

Trump and Abe appear to have hit it off early, despite Trump’s sometimes hostile rhetoric toward Japan on the campaign trail. Abe was the only world leader to meet with Trump before his inauguration, and Trump welcomed Abe to the White House with a hug.

As a candidate, Trump often railed against former President Barack Obama for his frequent golfing, claiming Obama played more often than players on the PGA Tour.

He said if he won he’d likely be too busy to golf and would only play with people with whom he was looking to make deals.