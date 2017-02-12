North Korea fires ballistic missile into Sea of Japan as Abe, Trump meet in U.S.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan early Sunday as U.S President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida. The test was the first such launch since Trump was sworn into office on Jan. 20.

The Japanese government condemned the launch as a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and said it had issued a strongly worded protest over the test.

“The ballistic missile launch is an extremely problematic act from the viewpoint of securing the safety of aircraft and ships and it is an obvious violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference, adding that the missile appeared not to have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone or to have caused any damage.

Suga said Japan was still analyzing the data.

The type of missile, launched from the Panghyon area in North Korea’s western North Pyongan province at around 7:55 a.m., was not yet identified, the Yonhap news agency quoted South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying in a statement. It flew about 500 km (300 miles), the statement said, adding that it did not appear to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

“Our assessment is that it is part of a show of force in response to the new U.S. administration’s hard-line position against the North,” the JCS statement said, according to Yonhap.

The U.S. military also said it had detected a missile test launch by the North and was assessing it, a U.S. defense official told The Japan Times by email.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s Day address that the country was close to launching an ICBM — remarks widely seen as a veiled threat that the hermit nation was close to mastering the technology needed to strike the continental United States.

In response to the ICBM claim, Trump vowed last month to halt the North’s push, writing on Twitter that Pyongyang’s development of a nuclear missile capable of hitting the U.S. “won’t happen.” The new U.S. leader, however, did not provide any details of how he would rein in Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

Sunday’s test comes after Trump’s summit meeting with Abe, where the two agreed to work to ensure a strong defense against the North Korean threat. It also comes after U.S. defense chief James Mattis, in a visit to Seoul, said any use of nuclear weapons by North Korea would be met with an “effective and overwhelming” response.

In conversations involving both President Barack Obama and Trump and his transition team over the last several months, media reports characterized the outgoing administration as voicing a sense of urgency on North Korea, labeling it the top national security threat facing the U.S.

The pointed remarks by Mattis likely signal a shift from the Obama administration, which oversaw a policy of “strategic patience” in which Washington attempted to wait out a sanctions-crippled and recalcitrant Pyongyang.

That policy, observers say, has largely failed to halt the North’s progress on its nuclear and missile programs. Last year, it conducted more than 20 missile launches as well as two atomic tests — including its most powerful to date.