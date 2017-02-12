Governors’ association may ask government to introduce accommodation tax

The National Governors’ Association is considering the possibility of asking the government to specify an accommodation tax as a levy under the local tax law, its president, Keiji Yamada, said during a recent interview.

“The accommodation tax has a potential to become a nationwide duty,” Yamada said.

Currently, an accommodation tax has been introduced by the Tokyo metropolitan and Osaka prefectural governments based on their respective ordinances.

Yamada, who is governor of Kyoto Prefecture, underlined the need for local governments to secure their own financial resources in a bid to revive the fortunes of local tourism.

“Funding needs for administrative projects, such as those to improve tourism facilities, are expected to increase across the country amid a surge in the number of foreign tourists,” Yamada stressed.

The government has set a target of increasing the number of foreign visitors to the country to 40 million by 2020, when Tokyo will host the Olympics and Paralympics.

In a bid to achieve the goal, the government hopes to lure foreign tourists to not only major cities but also to more off-the-beaten-track locations.

But many local governments have failed to improve related facilities in their communities, such as tourism information centers and public signs in multiple languages as well as free Wi-Fi wireless connections.

Amid a lack of sufficient financial support from the central government due to its tight finances, local governments find themselves facing difficulties as the number of tourists grow, sources familiar with the situation said.

In December, the governors’ association created a panel of specialists to discuss ways to beef up local taxes in an effort to boost revenues.

The panel is set to start full-fledged talks on specific issues, such as tourism and the environment, shortly, the sources said.

“An accommodation tax will be one of the topics discussed by the panel,” Yamada said.

There are many challenges to be overcome before adding an accommodation tax to the list of items under the local tax law, including whether its tax rate should be at a uniform rate across the country, should be varied depending on regions or should be decided by each local government, the sources said.

Tokyo introduced its accommodation tax in October 2002, charging ¥100 per person for an overnight stay which costs between ¥10,000 and ¥15,000 and imposing ¥200 when the accommodation cost is ¥15,000 or higher.

In Osaka Prefecture, ¥300 is charged for a stay of ¥20,000 or higher, in addition to the same two categories adopted in Tokyo.