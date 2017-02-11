Japanese researchers recipients of ¥880 million in U.S. military funding since 2007

The U.S. military has provided at least ¥880 million ($7.75 million) in funds to researchers at universities and public institutions in Japan since 2007, U.S. Defense Department materials showed Friday.

According to information released by the U.S. government, funding was given to more than 100 projects in a variety of fields including artificial intelligence, robots, laser technology and carbon fiber materials.

The Defense Department records suggest Japanese researchers have long relied on such U.S. funding amid declining subsidies from their own government.

The United States has been collecting information on advanced research and is building relations with researchers to help maintain the military’s technological advantage.

Recipients of large amounts of funds include Osaka University, which got ¥243 million, and the Tokyo Institute of Technology, which got ¥90 million, the data showed.

The U.S. military has said it has been providing funds to Japanese universities and institutions for several decades. The funding does not violate any Japanese law.

The universities and research institutions typically keep documents related to external funding only for several years, making it difficult for third parties to obtain past records.