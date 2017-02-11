Heavy snow leaves man dead, train stranded along Sea of Japan coast

Heavy snow wreaked more havoc along the Sea of Japan coast Saturday, causing one death and stranding about 30 people on a train overnight.

As a cold front swept the Japanese archipelago, the Meteorological Agency forecasted continued heavy snow through Sunday, especially in coastal areas in northeastern and western Japan. Authorities warned people to be wary of black ice on roads and snow falling from electrical wires and trees.

The 44-year-old man died after getting trapped under his large truck while trying to free it from snow at an intersection in Tottori Saturday, police said.

Bullet trains on the Tokaido and Sanyo shinkansen lines were forced to travel at reduced speeds on certain sections, causing delays, operators said.

A Sanin Line train in Tottori Prefecture was stranded for over 12 hours through Saturday morning, keeping 26 riders aboard overnight. West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) said the train was unable to move due to snow and fallen trees on the tracks between Tottori and Yonago stations.

Food, drinks and blankets were supplied to the passengers in the early morning. Some of those stranded were angry they couldn’t be extracted sooner.

“Why couldn’t you find any other way to get us to the destination?” a 50-year-old man reportedly asked the company.

The city of Tottori recorded a 83 cm (32 inches) of snow Saturday morning, over nine times more than average, the agency said.

Snow even fell in Kyushu, with Saga recording 4 cm (1.5 inches) and the village of Minamiaso, Kumamoto Prefecture, seeing 1 cm .

Over a 24-hour period through 10 a.m. Saturday, total snowfall reached 84 cm (32.5 inches) in Obama, Fukui Prefecture, and 67 cm (26 inches) in the town of Kami, Hyogo Prefecture.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Sunday, up to 70 cm (27.5 inches) of snow is forecast to fall in the Chugoku and Hokuriku regions, 60 cm (23.6 inches) in Tohoku and Kinki, 50 cm (20 inches) in Kanto-Koshin, 15 cm (6 inches) in Shikoku and 10 cm (4 inches) in northern Kyushu.