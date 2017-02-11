Canadian linked to Japanese woman’s death in Vancouver charged with murder

A man arrested last year in connection with the death of a Japanese woman in Vancouver has been prosecuted for murder, local police said Friday.

Investigators are expected to probe what may have motivated William Schneider, 49, to kill Natsumi Kogawa, a 30-year old native of Aomori Prefecture, local media said. Schneider has already been charged with indignity to a human body.

Kogawa went missing while studying at a local language school. She was last seen in security camera footage taken in Vancouver on Sept. 8 last year. Her body was found in a famous mansion known as Gabriola House in the city’s West End on Sept. 28, and Schneider was arrested the same day.

Schneider has no fixed address but a lengthy criminal record, according to court records.