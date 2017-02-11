Nighttime quake in Philippines kills at least three, injures 80

Civil defense officials in the southern Philippines say a powerful earthquake killed at least three people Friday night, injured about 80 and damaged buildings and an airport.

The quake, with a magnitude of 6.5, roused residents from sleep in Surigao del Norte province, and hundreds fled their homes.

The quake was centered about 14 kilometers (8 miles) northwest of the provincial capital of Surigao at a relatively shallow depth of 11 kilometers (6.8 miles).

The city’s airport was temporarily closed due to cracks in the runway. It also knocked out power in the city.

There was no threat of a tsunami, said Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology. The quake occurred in the Philippine fault Zone.

Coast guard member Rayner Neil Elopre said by telephone from Surigao, “The shaking was so strong I could hardly stand,” adding that village leaders had asked many residents to move to a school building on higher ground. He paused briefly as a mild aftershock struck as he talked on the phone.

At the coast guard office, plates and other objects fell to the ground, he said.

Police officer Jimmy Sarael said he, his wife and two children were roused from sleep by the quake but could not stand due to the shaking, so he nad his wife held their son and daughter tightly until the shaking eased. “I thought our house would collapse,” he said by telephone.

They later moved to the moonlit grounds outside the provincial capitol complex, where more than 1,000 other jittery residents had fled. Many spent the night in the open, he said.

Surigao del Norte police chief Senior Superintendent Anthony Maghari told ABS-CBN TV that parts of a small elementary school building had collapsed, damaging a parked car, and debris fell from other buildings as well. At least one bridge was damaged, he said.

The Philippines lies in the “Ring of Fire,” a line of seismic faults surrounding the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.